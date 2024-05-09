TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its first quarter results for the period ended March 31, 2024. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS and other financial measures. See "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" below.

" In Q1, we delivered a branded revenue increase of nearly 7%, led by strong demand in the U.S. and China as our growth strategy takes hold and our investments in brand building, innovation, and awareness drive consumers to our brands," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness.

" Our Canada, International, and Strategic Partners businesses met our expectations for the quarter, with the impact of our Windsor manufacturing facility's 5-week labour disruption shifting some shipments from Q1 to Q2. Throughout Q1, including during the labour disruption, we saw continued strong consumption in units and dollars of the Jamieson brand in Canada and our major International markets as we worked to leverage in-channel and internal inventory to protect the consumer at the shelf. Our combined Q1 results and Q2 guidance account for this shift and we are anticipating front-half branded revenue growth of between 11%-15%, while maintaining our previously disclosed full year guidance.

" As the year progresses, we continue to be confident about the opportunities to further grow our brands in China and the U.S., while continuing to expand our leadership position in Canada. We will invest as planned behind increased demand generation, as consumer demand continues to accelerate. It's an exciting time at Jamieson Wellness and we thank our team members and stakeholders for supporting us on this expansion journey."

First Quarter Highlights

Continued strong consumer demand in Canada leveraging in-house and in-channel inventory, despite delayed shipments into Q2 as expected due to the Windsor facility labour disruption

Exceptional youtheory revenues, driven by successful product innovation and e-commerce growth

In China, our on the ground capability and demand-generating investments accelerated growth

International consumption trends remain solid, highlighted by strong performance in Europe

Released the Company's first annual Sustainability Impact Report

First Quarter Financial Results Consolidated Summary

All comparisons are with the first quarter of 2023

Consolidated revenue was $128.0 million, a decrease of 6.4% as anticipated, driven by 6.7% growth in Jamieson Brands and a 55.7% decline in Strategic Partners as the Company prioritized branded shipments during the labour disruption and closed out a previously discussed Strategic Partners contract

Gross profit was $42.8 million, a decrease of $5.7 million; normalized gross profit decreased by $2.5 million largely driven by lower revenues

Gross profit margin 3 was 33.4%, a decrease of 210 basis points impacted by costs associated with the labour disruption; normalized gross profit margin increased 50 basis points due to a higher mix of Jamieson Brands sales

was 33.4%, a decrease of 210 basis points impacted by costs associated with the labour disruption; normalized gross profit margin increased 50 basis points due to a higher mix of Jamieson Brands sales EBITDA 1 was $7.1 million, an anticipated decrease of $12.2 million or 63.0% reflecting the gross margin change and higher investments in the U.S. and China to drive brand awareness; Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $16.1 million, an anticipated decrease of $8.4 million or 34.3%. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments mainly related to the labour disruption and investments to drive IT infrastructure improvements.

was $7.1 million, an anticipated decrease of $12.2 million or 63.0% reflecting the gross margin change and higher investments in the U.S. and China to drive brand awareness; Adjusted EBITDA was $16.1 million, an anticipated decrease of $8.4 million or 34.3%. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments mainly related to the labour disruption and investments to drive IT infrastructure improvements. Net loss was $3.7 million, or $10.8 million lower; Adjusted net earnings 1 were $3.9 million, or $4.9 million lower, with lower normalized earnings from operations partially offset by lower interest expense

were $3.9 million, or $4.9 million lower, with lower normalized earnings from operations partially offset by lower interest expense Loss per share was $0.09; Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 was $0.09

Summary of Segment Results

All comparisons are with the first quarter of 2023

Jamieson Brands

Revenue was $115.3 million, an increase of 6.7% or $7.2 million Canada revenue was $60.9 million, a decrease of 14.7% as anticipated, reflecting the labour disruption as some Q1 shipments shifted into Q2 U.S. (youtheory) revenue was $30.4 million, an increase of 37.0% driven by successful innovation and demand generating investments China revenue was $18.7 million, increasing 126.4% which reflects the seasonal impact of direct sales to consumers under the owned-distribution model, while proforma growth on a constant currency basis grew 80.2% driven by the Company's investment in on the ground capabilities and demand generation International revenue was $5.3 million, a decrease of 17.2% on a constant currency basis as anticipated, mainly due to shipment timing shifts into Q2 around the labour disruption

Gross profit was $41.1 million, a decrease of $2.7 million; normalized gross profit increased by $0.6 million mainly due to revenue growth

Gross profit margin 3 decreased by 480 basis points; normalized gross profit margin was 38.5%, a decrease of 200 basis points due to lower plant utilization and the timing of pricing

decreased by 480 basis points; normalized gross profit margin was 38.5%, a decrease of 200 basis points due to lower plant utilization and the timing of pricing Adjusted EBITDA1 was $15.1 million, a decrease of $5.5 million, driven by lower gross profit mainly due to investments in SG&A to drive brand awareness and growth in the U.S. and China; Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 13.1%, a decrease of 600 basis points due to lower gross profit margin as noted above and higher SG&A as a percentage of revenue

Strategic Partners

Revenue was $12.7 million, a decrease of 55.7% or $15.9 million, as the Company prioritized branded shipments during the labour disruption and completion of the close-out of a customer contract

Gross profit was $1.7 million, a decrease of $3.1 million; gross profit margin 3 was 13.0%, a decrease of 350 basis points impacted by customer mix and lower plant utilization

was 13.0%, a decrease of 350 basis points impacted by customer mix and lower plant utilization Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.0 million, a decrease of $2.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin2 was 7.7%, a decrease of 580 basis points

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company utilized $7.3 million in cash from operations compared to $7.9 million generated in Q1 2023

Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations of $4.6 million decreased by $8.4 million compared to Q1 2023 due to lower earnings in the quarter and the impact of the non-cash accretion of preferred shares

Cash used in working capital increased by $6.8 million compared to Q1 2023 driven by timing of accounts receivable collections and payables in the quarter

As at March 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $193.9 million in cash and available revolving and swingline facilities and net debt1 of $306.1 million

1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure. 2 This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio. 3 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.

Maintaining Fiscal 2024 Outlook

The Company is maintaining its outlook for the 2024 fiscal year and continues to anticipate the following:

Revenue in a range of $720.0 to $760.0 million, which represents annual growth of 6.5% to 12.5%

Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $138.0 to $144.0 million

Adjusted diluted earnings per share in a range of $1.55 to $1.65

For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2024 outlook, including guidance for the second quarter of 2024, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Declaration of First Quarter Dividend

The board of directors of the Company declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2024:

$0.19 per common share, or approximately $8.0 million in the aggregate

Paid on June 14, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024

The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada)

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and related MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's first quarter 2024 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, May 9, 2024.

By phone: 1-800-717-1738 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-646-307-1865 from international locations

Online: https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1667077&tp_key=cc51fada0b

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to Inspiring Better Lives Every Day with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the U.S. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative VMS products as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com.

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information includes, but is not limited to, statements related to the Company's anticipated results and its outlook for its 2024 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted diluted earnings per share. Words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "will", "estimate" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. This information reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2024 and under the "Risk Factors" section in the MD&A filed today, May 9, 2024. This information is based on the Company's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and the statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law or regulatory authority.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect the Company's results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with these statements carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. See "Forward-looking Information" and "Risk Factors" within the MD&A for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Selected Consolidated Financial Information In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 Revenue 128,038 136,725 Cost of sales 85,253 88,209 Gross profit 42,785 48,516 Gross profit margin 33.4 % 35.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,558 32,392 Share-based compensation 1,749 1,496 Earnings from operations 1,478 14,628 Operating margin 1.2 % 10.7 % Foreign exchange (gain)/ loss (771 ) 163 Interest expense and other financing costs 4,873 6,302 Accretion on preferred shares 2,219 - Earnings before income taxes (4,843 ) 8,163 Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (1,124 ) 1,098 Net earnings (loss) (3,719 ) 7,065 Net earnings (loss) attributable to: Shareholders (4,113 ) 7,065 Non-controlling interests 394 - (3,719 ) 7,065 Adjusted net earnings 3,915 8,808 EBITDA 7,149 19,306 Adjusted EBITDA 16,097 24,508 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.6 % 17.9 % Weighted average number of shares Basic 41,479,861 41,775,989 Diluted 41,479,861 42,791,481 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic, earnings (loss) per share (0.09 ) 0.17 Diluted, earnings (loss) per share (0.09 ) 0.17 Adjusted diluted, earnings per share 0.09 0.21

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position In thousands of Canadian dollars March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash 34,150 36,863 Accounts receivable 132,180 164,499 Inventories 196,353 182,456 Derivatives 2,852 3,707 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,217 5,335 Income taxes recoverable 5,339 - 375,091 392,860 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 105,307 106,903 Goodwill 278,003 274,411 Intangible assets 369,542 366,521 Deferred income tax 3,919 2,879 Total assets 1,131,862 1,143,574 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 109,114 135,520 Income taxes payable 1,353 2,263 Current portion of other long-term liabilities 5,490 7,546 115,957 145,329 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 340,285 325,000 Post-retirement benefits 1,108 1,078 Deferred income tax 60,759 60,532 Redeemable preferred shares 91,628 89,409 Other long-term liabilities 42,740 41,031 Total liabilities 652,477 662,379 Equity Share capital 312,941 312,593 Warrants 14,705 14,705 Contributed surplus 20,784 19,089 Retained earnings 68,694 80,654 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,886 11,892 Total shareholders' equity 435,010 438,933 Non-controlling interests 44,375 42,262 Total equity 479,385 481,195 Total liabilities and equity 1,131,862 1,143,574

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non-IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings", the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit", "normalized SG&A", "normalized earnings from operations", " cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt", the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin", "Adjusted diluted earnings per share", "normalized gross profit margin", "normalized operating margin", and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non-IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the "How we Assess the Performance of our Business" section of the MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.

The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations and net debt, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Segment Information In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted Jamieson Brands Three months ended

March 31 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenue 115,348 108,110 7,238 6.7 % Gross profit 41,130 43,801 (2,671 ) (6.1 %) Labour relations costs 3,253 - 3,253 100.0 % Normalized gross profit 44,383 43,801 582 1.3 % Gross profit margin 35.7 % 40.5 % - (4.8 %) Normalized gross profit margin 38.5 % 40.5 % - (2.0 %) Share-based compensation (1) 1,749 1,496 253 16.9 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 38,061 30,663 7,398 24.1 % Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2) - (2,801 ) 2,801 100.0 % IT system implementation (4) (2,980 ) (670 ) (2,310 ) (344.8 %) Other (297 ) (72 ) (225 ) (312.5 %) Labour relations costs (3) (1,440 ) - (1,440 ) (100.0 %) Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses 33,344 27,120 6,224 22.9 % Earnings from operations 1,320 11,642 (10,322 ) (88.7 %) Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2) - 2,801 (2,801 ) (100.0 %) IT system implementation (3) 2,980 670 2,310 344.8 % Labour relations costs 4,693 - 4,693 100.0 % Other 297 72 225 312.5 % Normalized earnings from operations 9,290 15,185 (5,895 ) (38.8 %) Operating margin 1.1 % 10.8 % - (9.7 %) Normalized operating margin 8.1 % 14.0 % - (5.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA 15,124 20,651 (5,527 ) (26.8 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.1 % 19.1 % - (6.0 %) Strategic Partners Three months ended

March 31 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Revenue 12,690 28,615 (15,925 ) (55.7 %) Gross profit 1,655 4,715 (3,060 ) (64.9 %) Gross profit margin 13.0 % 16.5 % - (3.5 %) Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,497 1,729 (232 ) (13.4 %) Earnings from operations 158 2,986 (2,828 ) (94.7 %) Operating margin 1.2 % 10.4 % - (9.2 %) Adjusted EBITDA 973 3,857 (2,884 ) (74.8 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.7 % 13.5 % - (5.8 %)

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures In thousands of Canadian dollars Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss): (3,719 ) 7,065 Add: Provision for (recovery of) income taxes (1,124 ) 1,098 Interest expense and other financing costs 4,873 6,302 Accretion on preferred shares 2,219 - Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 3,516 3,467 Amortization of intangible assets 1,384 1,374 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) 7,149 19,306 Share-based compensation (1) 1,749 1,496 Foreign exchange (gain)/ loss (771 ) 163 Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2) - 2,801 IT system implementation (4) 2,980 670 Labour relations costs (3) 4,693 - Other 297 72 Adjusted EBITDA 16,097 24,508 Provision for income taxes 1,124 (1,098 ) Interest expense and other financing costs (4,873 ) (6,302 ) Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment (3,516 ) (3,467 ) Amortization of intangible assets (1,384 ) (1,374 ) Share-based compensation (5) (1,627 ) (1,454 ) Tax deduction from vesting of certain share-based awards - (1,022 ) Tax effect of normalization adjustments (1,906 ) (983 ) Adjusted net earnings 3,915 8,808 Three months ended March 31 2024 2023 Gross profit 42,785 48,516 Labour relations costs (3) 3,253 - Normalized gross profit 46,038 48,516 Normalized gross profit margin 36.0 % 35.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,558 32,392 Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2) - (2,801 ) IT system implementation (4) (2,980 ) (670 ) Labour relations costs (3) (1,440 ) - Other (297 ) (72 ) Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses 34,841 28,849 Earnings from operations 1,478 14,628 Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2) - 2,801 IT system implementation (4) 2,980 670 Labour relations costs (3) 4,693 - Other 297 72 Normalized earnings from operations 9,448 18,171 Normalized operating margin 7.4 % 13.3 %

Reconciliation of Net Debt In thousands of Canadian dollars ($ in 000's) As at March 31, As at December 31, 2024 2023 Long-term debt 340,285 325,000 Cash (34,150 ) (36,863 ) Net debt 306,135 288,137

(1) The Company's share-based compensation expense pertains to its long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP") (refer to "Share-based compensation"), with stock options, performance-based share units ("PSUs"), time-based restricted share units ("RSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs") expenses, along with associated payroll taxes. (2) Mainly pertains to legal and consulting costs associated with the acquisition of a distributor in China, as well as integration costs relating to the acquisition of youtheory which was completed on July 19, 2022. (3) These expenses are comprised of third party legal fees, security fees and unavoidable facility expenditures. All expenses are directly related to the facility closure and collective bargaining process with unionized employees at a manufacturing and warehousing facility in Windsor, Canada. (4) Current quarter expense mainly pertains to development costs associated with an IT system implementation to augment system infrastructure. (5) Costs pertaining to LTIP, excluding PSUs granted to certain employees relating to business combinations.

