"I am pleased to report that our first quarter results demonstrate the continued success and disciplined execution of our strategy with growth in originations, market share gains, and the addition of more than 600 licensed loan originators," stated Terry Schmidt, Guild Chief Executive Officer. "These results come against the backdrop of a persistent period of elevated interest rates and tight housing inventory, and they reflect our consistent ability to outperform the broader market by committing to our core mission to deliver the promise of home to homebuyers through our leading product set, proprietary end-to-end technology stack, and local, relationship-based approach."

Ms. Schmidt continued, "During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Academy Mortgage. As is typical with an acquisition, there is an impact as it ramps, but we are pleased to report the acquired Academy branches are now operating on the Guild platform and will begin to deliver origination volume in the coming quarters. Our balanced business model, with both our originations and servicing businesses, positions us for earnings stability in this uncertain rate environment and persistent period of limited home inventories. With our strong balance sheet position, we are executing judiciously across all our capital priorities including investing in our organic growth, selectively pursuing accretive acquisitions, and enhancing technology and servicing capabilities, while also returning capital to stockholders. We firmly believe that Guild is well-positioned to navigate the current landscape and capitalize on opportunities to grow market share and innovate new ways to make the promise of homeownership more attainable for our clients."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights Total originations of $3.9 billion compared to $3.6 billion in the prior quarter Originated 91% of closed loan origination volume from purchase business, compared to the Mortgage Bankers Association industry estimate of 77% Net revenue of $231.8 million compared to $57.2 million in the prior quarter Net income attributable to Guild of $28.5 million compared to net loss of $93.0 million in the prior quarter Servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance of $86.3 billion as of March 31, 2024, up 2% compared to $85.0 billion as of December 31, 2023 Adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $8.0 million and $16.0 million, respectively, compared to $12.5 million and $13.2 million, respectively, in the prior quarter Return on equity of 9.5% and adjusted return on equity of 2.7%, compared to (30.2%) and 4.1%, respectively, in the prior quarter

Other Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End

On May 8, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Company's Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 6, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2024.

First Quarter Summary

Please refer to "Key Performance Indicators" and "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" elsewhere in this release for a description of the key performance indicators and definitions of the non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the nearest comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").

($ amounts in millions, except per share amounts) 1Q'24 4Q'23 %? YTD'24 YTD'23 %? Total originations $3,852.5 $3,624.3 6 % $3,852.5 $2,743.1 40 % Gain on sale margin on originations (bps) 364 330 10 % 364 343 6 % Gain on sale margin on pull-through adjusted locked volume (bps) 290 347 (16) % 290 284 2 % UPB of servicing portfolio (period end) $86,319.1 $85,033.9 2 % $86,319.1 $79,916.6 8 % Net revenue $231.8 $57.2 305 % $231.8 $103.9 123 % Total expenses $193.2 $176.5 9 % $193.2 $154.7 25 % Net income (loss) attributable to Guild $28.5 ($93.0) 131 % $28.5 ($37.2) 177 % Return on equity 9.5 % (30.2%) 131 % 9.5% (12.1%) 179 % Adjusted net income (loss) $8.0 $12.5 (36) % $8.0 ($2.5) 426 % Adjusted EBITDA $16.0 $13.2 21 % $16.0 $1.1 1297 % Adjusted return on equity 2.7 % 4.1 % (34) % 2.7 % (0.8) % 437 % Earnings (loss) per share $0.47 ($1.52) 131 % $0.47 ($0.61) 177 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.46 ($1.52) 130 % $0.46 ($0.61) 175 % Adjusted earnings (loss) per share $0.13 $0.21 (38) % $0.13 ($0.04) 425 % Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.13 $0.20 (35) % $0.13 ($0.04) 425 %

Origination Segment Results

Origination segment net loss was $24.2 million in the first quarter compared to net loss of $26.8 million in the prior quarter primarily driven by higher origination volumes, but reflecting the impact of low housing supply and purchase seasonality, coupled with prolonged higher interest rates. Gain on sale margins on originations increased 34 bps quarter-over-quarter to 364 bps. Gain on sale margins on pull-through adjusted locked volume decreased 57 bps quarter-over-quarter to 290 bps and total pull-through adjusted locked volume was $4.6 billion compared to $3.3 billion in the prior quarter.

($ amounts in millions) 1Q'24 4Q'23 %? YTD'24 YTD'23 %? Total originations $3,852.5 $3,624.3 6 % $3,852.5 $2,743.1 40 % Total origination units (000's) 12 12 - % 12 9 33 % Net revenue $137.9 $119.2 16 % $137.9 $93.6 47 % Total expenses $162.1 $146.0 11 % $162.1 $126.3 28 % Net loss allocated to origination ($24.2) ($26.8) 10 % ($24.2) ($32.8) 26 %

Servicing Segment Results

Servicing segment net income was $83.9 million in the first quarter compared to net loss of $72.1 million in the prior quarter. The Company retained mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") for 72% of total loans sold in the first quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter of 2024, valuation adjustments with respect to the Company's MSRs totaled a gain of $20.8 million, compared to a loss of $134.7 million in the prior quarter. Guild's purchase recapture rate was 25% in the first quarter of 2024, which aligns with the Company's focus on customer service and its synergistic business model.

($ amounts in millions) 1Q'24 4Q'23 %? YTD'24 YTD'23 %? UPB of servicing portfolio (period end) $86,319.1 $85,033.9 2 % $86,319.1 $79,916.6 8 % # Loans serviced (000's) (period end) 349 345 1 % 349 328 6 % Loan servicing and other fees $65.8 $63.9 3 % $65.8 $60.1 10 % Valuation adjustment of MSRs $20.8 ($134.7) 115 % $20.8 ($54.9) 138 % Net revenue $97.4 ($59.2) 265 % $97.4 $13.1 647 % Total expenses $13.5 $12.9 5 % $13.5 $13.4 1 % Net income (loss) allocated to servicing $83.9 ($72.1) 216 % $83.9 ($0.3) NM

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 17,747 shares of Guild's Class A common stock at an average purchase price of $14.16 per share. As of March 31, 2024, $10.9 million remains available for repurchase under the Company's share repurchase program. On March 7, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors extended the share repurchase program to May 5, 2025.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents position was $95.1 million as of March 31, 2024. The Company's unutilized loan funding capacity was $540.2 million based on total facility size, while the unutilized MSR lines of credit was $300.0 million, based on total committed amounts and borrowing base limitations. The Company's leverage ratio was 1.6x, defined as total secured debt including funding divided by tangible stockholders' equity.

(in millions, except per share amounts) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 95.1 $ 120.3 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value $ 1,216.5 $ 1,161.4 Warehouse lines of credit, net $ 1,058.0 $ 833.8 Notes payable $ 185.0 $ 148.8 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,214.2 $ 1,183.5 Tangible net book value per share(1) $ 16.05 $ 15.90

(1) See "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for a description of this non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to the nearest comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

About Guild Holdings Company

Founded in 1960 when the modern U.S. mortgage industry was just forming, Guild Holdings Company is a nationally recognized independent mortgage lender providing residential mortgage products and local in-house origination and servicing. Guild's collaborative culture and commitment to diversity and inclusion enable it to deliver a personalized experience for each customer. With more than 5,200 employees and over 500 retail branches as of March 31, 2024, Guild has relationships with credit unions, community banks, and other financial institutions, and services loans in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Guild's highly trained loan professionals are experienced in government-sponsored programs such as FHA, VA, USDA, down payment assistance programs and other specialized loan programs. Its shares of Class A common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GHLD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and a related presentation by management of Guild Holdings Company (the "Company") contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's growth strategies, the Company's future revenue, operating performance or capital position, ongoing pursuit of M&A opportunities, expectations for benefits from recent acquisitions, such as increased market share and origination volume, expectations regarding home sales and mortgage activity, the impact of future interest rate environments and any other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and judgments about future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature.

Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: any disruptions in the secondary home loan market and their effects on our ability to sell the loans that we originate; any changes in macroeconomic and U.S. residential real estate market conditions; any changes in certain U.S. government-sponsored entities and government agencies, and any organizational or pricing changes in these entities, their guidelines or their current roles; any changes in prevailing interest rates or U.S. monetary policies; the effects of any termination of our servicing rights; we depend on our loan funding facilities to fund mortgage loans and otherwise operate our business; the effects of our existing and future indebtedness on our liquidity and our ability to operate our business; any disruption in the technology that supports our origination and servicing platform; our failure to identify, develop and integrate acquisitions of other companies or technologies; pressure from existing and new competitors; any failure to maintain or grow our historical referral relationships with our referral partners; any delays in recovering service advances; any failure to adapt to and implement technological changes; any cybersecurity breaches or other vulnerability involving our computer systems or those of certain of our third-party service providers; our inability to secure additional capital, if needed, to operate and grow our business; the impact of operational risks, including employee or consumer fraud, the obligation to repurchase sold loans in the event of a documentation error, and data processing system failures and errors; any repurchase or indemnification obligations caused by the failure of the loans that we originate to meet certain criteria or characteristics; the seasonality of the mortgage origination industry; any non-compliance with the complex laws and regulations governing our mortgage loan origination and servicing activities; material changes to the laws, regulations or practices applicable to reverse mortgage programs; our control by, and any conflicts of interest with, McCarthy Capital Mortgage Investors, LLC; our dependence, as a holding company, upon distributions from Guild Mortgage Company LLC to meet our obligations; and the other risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under Item IA. - Risk Factors and all other disclosures appearing in Guild's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 as well as other documents Guild files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release or any related presentation by Company management.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP and to provide investors with additional information regarding our GAAP financial results, we disclose certain financial measures for our consolidated and operating segment results on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted net income. Net income (loss) is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure. We define adjusted net income as earnings or loss attributable to Guild excluding (i) the change in the fair value measurements related to our MSRs due to changes in model inputs and assumptions, (ii) change in the fair value of contingent liabilities related to completed acquisitions, net of change in the fair value of notes receivable related to acquisitions, (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and (iv) stock-based compensation. We exclude these items because we believe they are non-cash expenses that are not reflective of our core operations or indicative of our ongoing operations. Adjusted net income is also adjusted by applying an estimated effective tax rate to these adjustments. We exclude the change in the fair value of MSRs due to changes in model inputs and assumptions from adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA below because we believe this non-cash, non-realized adjustment to net revenues is not indicative of our operating performance or results of operations but rather reflects changes in model inputs and assumptions (e.g., prepayment speed, discount rate and cost to service assumptions) that impact the carrying value of our MSRs from period to period.

Adjusted earnings per share-Basic and Diluted. Earnings per share is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure. We define adjusted earnings per share as our adjusted net income divided by the basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of our Class A and Class B common stock. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding is adjusted include potential shares of Class A common stock related to unvested RSUs that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP diluted loss per share because they were anti-dilutive due to the net loss, when applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA. Net income (loss) is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. We define adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (i) interest expense on non-funding debt (without adjustment for net warehouse interest related to loan fundings and payoff interest related to loan prepayments), (ii) taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization and (iv) net income attributable to the non-controlling interests and excluding (v) any change in the fair value measurements of our MSRs due to valuation assumptions, (vi) change in the fair value of contingent liabilities related to completed acquisitions, net of change in the fair value of notes receivable related to acquisitions and (vii) stock-based compensation. We exclude these items because we believe they are not reflective of our core operations or indicative of our ongoing operations.

Adjusted return on equity. Return on equity is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for adjusted return on equity, a non-GAAP measure. We define adjusted return on equity as annualized adjusted net income as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Tangible net book value per share. Book value per share is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP for tangible net book value per share. We define tangible net book value per share as total stockholders' equity attributable to Guild, less goodwill and intangible assets, net divided by the total shares of our Class A and Class B common stock outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible net book value per share is book value per share.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures (other than tangible net book value per share) to evaluate our operating performance, to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are designed to evaluate operating results exclusive of fair value and other adjustments that are not indicative of our business's operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that these financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. In addition, management uses the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible net book value per share to evaluate the adequacy of our stockholders' equity and assess our capital position and believes tangible net book value provides useful information to investors in assessing the strength of our financial position.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" included at the end of this release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,148 $ 120,260 Restricted cash 6,654 7,121 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 1,126,159 901,227 Reverse mortgage loans held for investment, at fair value 348,076 315,912 Ginnie Mae loans subject to repurchase right 653,978 699,622 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 1,216,483 1,161,357 Advances, net 56,226 64,748 Property and equipment, net 14,495 13,913 Right-of-use assets 75,979 65,273 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 232,881 211,306 Other assets 129,973 115,981 Total assets $ 3,956,052 $ 3,676,720 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Warehouse lines of credit, net $ 1,057,957 $ 833,781 Home Equity Conversion Mortgage-Backed Securities ("HMBS") related borrowings 326,804 302,183 Ginnie Mae loans subject to repurchase right 658,018 700,120 Notes payable 185,000 148,766 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 74,817 63,432 Operating lease liabilities 86,311 75,832 Deferred tax liabilities 234,146 225,021 Other liabilities 118,849 144,092 Total liabilities 2,741,902 2,493,227 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 20,769,067 and 20,786,814 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 208 208 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 40,333,019 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 403 403 Additional paid-in capital 49,024 47,158 Retained earnings 1,163,905 1,135,387 Non-controlling interests 610 337 Total stockholders' equity 1,214,150 1,183,493 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,956,052 $ 3,676,720

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Mar 31,

2023 Revenue Loan origination fees and gain on sale of loans, net $ 134,060 $ 113,601 $ 134,060 $ 92,651 Gain on reverse mortgage loans held for investment and HMBS-related borrowings, net 3,230 3,172 3,230 - Loan servicing and other fees 65,788 63,905 65,788 60,087 Valuation adjustment of mortgage servicing rights 20,778 (134,656 ) 20,778 (54,871 ) Interest income 24,728 28,227 24,728 18,245 Interest expense (16,541 ) (17,379 ) (16,541 ) (12,262 ) Other (expense) income, net (261 ) 364 (261 ) 35 Net revenue 231,782 57,234 231,782 103,885 Expenses Salaries, incentive compensation and benefits 140,067 131,201 140,067 111,120 General and administrative 29,211 23,073 29,211 20,883 Occupancy, equipment and communication 19,815 18,108 19,815 17,430 Depreciation and amortization 3,754 3,517 3,754 3,738 Provision for foreclosure losses 392 634 392 1,514 Total expenses 193,239 176,533 193,239 154,685 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 38,543 (119,299 ) 38,543 (50,800 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 10,143 (26,178 ) 10,143 (13,605 ) Net income (loss) 28,400 (93,121 ) 28,400 (37,195 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (98 ) (117 ) (98 ) (5 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Guild $ 28,498 $ (93,004 ) $ 28,498 $ (37,190 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B Common Stock: Basic $ 0.47 $ (1.52 ) $ 0.47 $ (0.61 ) Diluted $ 0.46 $ (1.52 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.61 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A and Class B Common Stock: Basic 61,109 61,049 61,109 60,900 Diluted 62,157 61,049 62,157 60,900

Key Performance Indicators

Management reviews several key performance indicators to evaluate our business results, measure our performance and identify trends to inform our business decisions. Summary data for these key performance indicators is listed below.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended ($ and units in thousands) Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Mar 31,

2023 Origination Data Total originations(1) $ 3,852,539 $ 3,624,269 $ 3,852,539 $ 2,743,130 Total originations (units)(2) 12 12 12 9 Gain on sale margin (bps)(3) 364 330 364 343 Pull-through adjusted locked volume(4) $ 4,618,203 $ 3,275,367 $ 4,618,203 $ 3,258,998 Gain on sale margin on pull-through adjusted locked volume (bps)(5) 290 347 290 284 Purchase recapture rate(6) 25 % 25 % 25 % 24 % Refinance recapture rate(7) 26 % 19 % 26 % 30 % Purchase origination % 91 % 93 % 91 % 92 % Servicing Data UPB (period end)(8) $ 86,319,074 $ 85,033,899 $ 86,319,074 $ 79,916,577

(1) Total originations includes retail forward and reverse, brokered, wholesale and correspondent loans. (2) Total origination units excludes second lien mortgages originated at the same time as the first mortgage or shortly thereafter. (3) Represents loan origination fees and gain on sale of loans, net plus gain on reverse mortgage loans held for investment and HMBS-related borrowings, net divided by total originations, excluding brokered loans, to derive basis points. (4) Pull-through adjusted locked volume is equal to total locked volume, which excludes reverse loans, multiplied by pull-through rates of 88.0%, 86.5% and 84.0% as of March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. We estimate the pull-through rate based on changes in pricing and actual borrower behavior using a historical analysis of loan closing data and "fallout" data with respect to the number of commitments that have historically remained unexercised. (5) Represents loan origination fees and gain on sale of loans, net divided by pull-through adjusted locked volume. (6) Purchase recapture rate is calculated as the ratio of (i) UPB of our clients that originated a new mortgage with us for the purchase of a home in a given period, to (ii) total UPB of our clients that paid off their existing mortgage as a result of selling their home in a given period. (7) Refinance recapture rate is calculated as the ratio of (i) UPB of our clients that originated a new mortgage loan for the purpose of refinancing an existing mortgage with us in a given period, to (ii) total UPB of our clients that paid off their existing mortgage as a result of refinancing their home in the same period. (8) Excludes reverse mortgage loans of $320.7 million and $295.7 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Mar 31,

2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Guild $ 28.5 $ (93.0 ) $ 28.5 $ (37.2 ) Add adjustments: Change in fair value of MSRs due to model inputs and assumption (32.9 ) 122.3 (32.9 ) 43.7 Change in fair value of contingent liabilities and notes receivable due to acquisitions, net 1.1 1.2 1.1 - Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2.2 2.0 2.2 2.0 Stock-based compensation 2.1 2.2 2.1 1.8 Tax impact of adjustments(1) 7.0 (22.1 ) 7.0 (12.7 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 8.0 $ 12.5 $ 8.0 $ (2.5 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A and Class B Common Stock: Basic 61.1 61.0 61.1 60.9 Diluted 62.2 61.0 62.2 60.9 Adjusted diluted(2) 62.2 61.8 62.2 60.9 Earnings (loss) per share-Basic $ 0.47 $ (1.52 ) $ 0.47 $ (0.61 ) Earnings (loss) per share-Diluted $ 0.46 $ (1.52 ) $ 0.46 $ (0.61 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share-Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.21 $ 0.13 $ (0.04 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share-Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ (0.04 )

Amounts may not foot due to rounding

(1) Calculated using the estimated effective tax rate of 25.5%, 17.3% and 26.8% for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. (2) Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of Class A and Class B Common Stock for the three months ended December 31, 2023 includes $0.7 million potential shares of Class A common stock related to unvested RSUs that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP diluted loss per share because they were anti-dilutive. There were no adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in millions) Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Mar 31,

2023 Net income (loss) $ 28.4 $ (93.1 ) $ 28.4 $ (37.2 ) Add adjustments: Interest expense on non-funding debt 3.3 3.2 3.3 2.8 Income tax expense (benefit) 10.1 (26.2 ) 10.1 (13.6 ) Depreciation and amortization 3.8 3.5 3.8 3.7 Change in fair value of MSRs due to model inputs and assumptions (32.9 ) 122.3 (32.9 ) 43.7 Change in fair value of contingent liabilities and notes receivable due to acquisitions, net 1.1 1.2 1.1 - Stock-based compensation 2.1 2.2 2.1 1.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.0 $ 13.2 $ 16.0 $ 1.1

Amounts may not foot due to rounding

Reconciliation of Return on Equity to Adjusted Return on Equity (unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended ($ in millions) Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Mar 31,

2024 Mar 31,

2023 Income Statement Data: Net income (loss) attributable to Guild $ 28.5 $ (93.0 ) $ 28.5 $ (37.2 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 8.0 $ 12.5 $ 8.0 $ (2.5 ) Average stockholders' equity $ 1,198.8 $ 1,230.2 $ 1,198.8 $ 1,231.3 Return on equity 9.5 % (30.2 %) 9.5 % (12.1 %) Adjusted return on equity 2.7 % 4.1 % 2.7 % (0.8 %)

Reconciliation of Book Value Per Share to Tangible Net Book Value Per Share (unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,214.2 $ 1,183.5 Less: non-controlling interests 0.6 0.3 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Guild $ 1,213.5 $ 1,183.2 Adjustments: Goodwill (198.7 ) (186.2 ) Intangible assets, net (34.2 ) (25.1 ) Tangible common equity $ 980.7 $ 971.9 Ending shares of Class A and Class B common stock outstanding 61.1 61.1 Book value per share $ 19.86 $ 19.36 Tangible net book value per share(1) $ 16.05 $ 15.90

Amounts may not foot due to rounding

(1) Tangible net book value per share uses the same denominator as book value per share.

