"We are thrilled with the ALPHA-STAR initial proof-of-concept results that we shared in March, and believe that STAR-0215 can be a life-changing therapy for people living with HAE," said Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Astria Therapeutics. "The efficacy we have seen to date, along with the favorable safety and tolerability profile with no injection pain observed, support the ability to administer STAR-0215 every three and every six months and give us confidence that we are developing a therapy that has the potential to lead the HAE market. We are progressing to a pivotal Phase 3 trial, expected to initiate in Q1 2025 for our Q3M regimen. Our plans are to develop a Q3M regimen first to take the fastest path to market, and then to rapidly expand the label with Q6M administration to further reduce the treatment burden for people with HAE."

STAR-0215

The Company shared positive initial proof-of-concept results from the ALPHA-STAR Phase 1b/2 trial of STAR-0215 in people with hereditary angioedema (HAE) in March 2024. STAR-0215 dosed once or twice over six months reduced monthly attack rates by 90-96% and supports chronic dosing two or four times per year. The trial saw a 92-100% decrease in moderate or severe attacks and a 91-95% reduction in attacks requiring rescue medications with STAR-0215. Additionally, STAR-0215 was very well-tolerated with no serious adverse events and no discontinuations. Initial pharmacodynamic data show strong, durable, and clinically-relevant inhibition of plasma kallikrein through up to six months after one or two doses. Initial pharmacokinetic data are consistent with modeling developed from the Phase 1a data. The Company plans to report additional data from ALPHA-STAR in the second half of 2024.

Based on the positive results from the ALPHA-STAR trial, Astria plans to advance STAR-0215 to Phase 3 development. To progress STAR-0215 to market as quickly as possible, the Company plans to start the Phase 3 program with Q3M dosing, with trial initiation expected in Q1 2025 and top-line results expected by year-end 2026. The company believes STAR-0215 Q3M dosing will be life-changing for HAE patients, the fastest path to market, and help to establish STAR-0215 as the market leader in HAE. Following the enrollment of the Q3M Phase 3 trial, the Company plans to initiate a Q6M Phase 3 trial to support label expansion with the goal of further solidifying STAR-0215's leadership position in the HAE market.

After completion of the ALPHA-STAR trial, patients have the opportunity to continue to receive STAR-0215 every three or six months in the long-term open-label Phase 2 ALPHA-SOLAR trial. Initial safety and efficacy data from ALPHA-SOLAR, including from Q3M and Q6M administration, are expected mid-2025.

STAR-0310

Astria is developing STAR-0310, a high affinity monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist that incorporates YTE technology, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD).

STAR-0310, a preclinical stage program, has the potential to have the best-in-class profile in AD. Astria is on track to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for STAR-0310 by year-end 2024 and plans to initiate a Phase 1a clinical trial in healthy subjects in the first quarter of 2025, with initial results from the trial expected in the third quarter of 2025.

Astria will present a poster titled, "Preclinical Profile of STAR-0310, a Novel OX40 Antagonistic Monoclonal Antibody" at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas. The poster will be available during Session One of the Pharmacology and Therapeutic Development Select E-Poster Discussions on May 16, 2024 at 5:00pm CST.

Corporate Updates

Astria recently published its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report. The 2023 report provides a comprehensive update on the Company's performance and progress across key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) areas of focus. To learn more about Astria's CSR initiatives, please view the full report at this link: https://ir.astriatx.com/corporate-social-responsibility.

Astria appointed Sunil Agarwal, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Agarwal has more than 20 years of biotechnology research, development, and commercialization experience.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of March 31, 2024, Astria had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $369.9 million, compared to $246.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2024 will be sufficient to fund its operations into mid-2027, including all STAR-0215 program activities through the completion of a planned Q3M Phase 3 pivotal trial as well as advancing the STAR-0310 OX40 program through submission of an IND and early proof-of-concept results from a Phase 1a clinical trial. Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $19.1 million, compared to $13.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $15.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily associated with our STAR-0215 program's advancement in our multi-site international clinical trials in addition to external research and development costs associated with our STAR-0310 program including manufacturing and IND-enabling activities.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $5.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to company growth and supporting activities for the advancement of our programs.

Operating Loss: Loss from operations was $24.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $13.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net Loss: Net loss was $19.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss of $11.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net Loss Per Share Basic and Diluted: Net loss per share basic and diluted was $0.38 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to a net loss basic and diluted of $0.40 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunological diseases. Our lead program, STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 15,726 $ 8,033 General and administrative 8,424 5,460 Total operating expenses 24,150 13,493 Loss from operations (24,150 ) (13,493 ) Other income (expense): Interest and investment income 4,241 2,321 Other expense, net (19 ) (16 ) Total other income, net 4,222 2,305 Net loss (19,928 ) (11,188 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in net loss per share - basic and diluted 52,294,765 27,944,458

Astria Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheets Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 172,012 $ 175,530 Short-term investments 197,895 71,000 Right-of-use asset 210 363 Other current and long-term assets 8,690 7,773 Total assets 378,807 254,666 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current portion of operating lease liabilities 168 329 Other current and long-term liabilities 10,904 11,221 Total liabilities 11,072 11,550 Total stockholders' equity $ 367,735 $ 243,116

Astria Therapeutics, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash used in operating activities $ (19,094 ) $ (13,253 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (126,231 ) 194,992 Net cash provided by financing activities 141,807 37 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (3,518 ) $ 181,776

