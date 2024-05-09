Marpai Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Reduces Operating Expense by over $5 million and Net Loss by over 50% compared to 2023

TAMPA, Fla., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai, Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administration (TPA) company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans with affordable, intelligent, healthcare, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The Company expects to hold a webcast to discuss the results on May 10, 2024.

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net revenues were approximately $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, down $2.3 million, or 24% lower year over year, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Gross profit was $2.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, down $0.7 million, or 23% lower year over year compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Operating expenses were $6.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an improvement of $5.2 million, or 44% lower year over year compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Operating loss was $4.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an improvement of $4.5 million, or 52% lower year over year compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net loss was $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an improvement of $4.5 million, or 51% lower year over year compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were ($0.46) for the three months ended March 31, 2024, an improvement of $1.22 per share year over year compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023.

"The market is evolving, and we're adapting our approach to better serve our clients' needs. While we saw some client turnover in the first quarter, we are confident that our new initiatives will lead to long-term revenue growth and profitability," said Damien Lamendola, Chief Executive Officer of Marpai. "We are very pleased to have added a new "off cycle" client in Q1 and the expansion of our sales team with two highly successful industry executives."

John Powers, Marpai President commented, "Marpai is delivering on its promise to save! Our focus on operational efficiency has significantly reduced operating expenses. Building on this success, as previously announced, we implemented an additional cost-reduction program expected to generate $3 million in annual savings. Marpai remains dedicated to its core mission: reducing client costs and improving member care through continuous operational and financial improvements."

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Marpai expects to host a conference call and webcast on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800)-836-8184 for domestic callers or +1-646-357-8785 for international callers, or via webcast: https://app.webinar.net/MVqDW74kNpl

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) is a leading, national TPA company bringing value-oriented health plan services to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit www.marpaihealth.com, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit https://www.ir.marpaihealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses that it is confident that its new initiatives will lead to long-term revenue growth and profitability and that its additional cost-reduction program is expected to generate $3 million in annual savings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023









ASSETS:







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 851

$ 1,147 Restricted cash

12,761

12,345 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $25 and $25

366

1,124 Unbilled receivable

727

768 Due from buyer for sale of business unit

800

800 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,000

901 Total current assets

16,505

17,085









Property and equipment, net

579

611 Capitalized software, net

1,512

2,127 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,311

2,373 Goodwill

3,018

3,018 Intangible assets, net

4,874

5,177 Security deposits

1,267

1,267 Other long-term asset

22

22 Total assets

$ 30,088

$ 31,680 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 3,824

$ 4,649 Accrued expenses

3,076

2,816 Accrued fiduciary obligations

9,510

11,573 Deferred revenue

1,481

661 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

523

512 Other short-term liabilities

1,709

632 Total current liabilities

20,123

20,843









Other long-term liabilities

19,724

19,401 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

3,547

3,684 Deferred tax liabilities

1,190

1,190 Total liabilities

44,584

45,118 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES







STOCKHOLDERS' (DEFICIT) EQUITY







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 227,791,050 shares authorized; 10,308,038 shares

and 7,960,938 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively (1)

1

1 Additional paid-in capital

66,595

63,307 Accumulated deficit

(81,092)

(76,746) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity

(14,496)

(13,438) Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity

$ 30,088

$ 31,680



(1) Reflects 1-for-4 reverse stock split that became effective June 29, 2023. See Note 1 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Revenue

$ 7,385

$ 9,672 Costs and expenses







Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization

shown separately below)

4,871

6,409 General and administrative

3,421

5,226 Sales and marketing

602

2,179 Information technology

1,124

2,187 Research and development

7

500 Depreciation and amortization

951

1,044 Facilities

474

650 Total costs and expenses

11,450

18,195 Operating loss

(4,065)

(8,523) Other income (expenses)







Other income

120

50 Interest expense, net

(398)

(385) Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(3)

(15) Loss before provision for income taxes

(4,346)

(8,873) Income tax expense

-

- Net loss

$ (4,346)

$ (8,873) Net loss per share, basic & fully diluted (1)

$ (0.46)

$ (1.68) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and

diluted (1)

9,405,775

5,290,661



(1) Reflects 1-for-4 reverse stock split that became effective June 29, 2023. See Note 1 to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

MARPAI, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (4,346)

$ (8,873) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

951

1,044 Share-based compensation

561

623 Common stock issued to vendors in exchange for services

-

79 Amortization of right-of-use asset

62

252 Non-cash interest

423

388 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable and unbilled receivable

800

(239) Prepaid expense and other assets

(99)

162 Accounts payable

(825)

653 Accrued expenses

215

(1,416) Accrued fiduciary obligations

(2,063)

- Operating lease liabilities

(126)

(363) Other liabilities

862

1,149 Net cash used in operating activities

(3,585)

(6,541) Cash flows from investing activities:







Disposal of property and equipment

-

3 Net cash provided by investing activities

-

3 Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from sale of future cash receipts on accounts receivable

1,509

- Payments to buyer of receivables

(57)

- Payments to seller for acquisition

(474)

- Proceeds from issuance of common stock in a public offering, net

2,727

- Net cash provided by financing activities

3,705

-









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

120

(6,538)









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

13,492

23,117 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 13,612

$ 16,579









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported in

the condensed consolidated balance sheet







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 851

$ 6,174 Restricted cash

12,761

10,405 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed

consolidated statement of cash flows

$ 13,612

$ 16,579 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activity







Measurement period adjustment to Goodwill

$ -

$ 36

SOURCE Marpai