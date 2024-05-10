Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Innocan Pharma News: Unfassbare Studie - LPT-Therapie bewahrt Patient vor dem Tod!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
10.05.24
10:20 Uhr
16,780 Euro
-0,020
-0,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,73516,76011:49
16,74516,75011:49
PR Newswire
10.05.2024 | 08:12
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska builds new building at Rice University in Houston, Texas, USA, for USD 48M, about SEK 500M

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska and its joint venture partner, B. Bell Builders, have signed a contract for a new building adjacent to McNair Hall at Rice University in Houston, Texas, USA. Skanska's share of the contract is worth USD 48M, about SEK 500M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2024.

The 10,400 square meter building for the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University will consist of new classrooms, including two 120-seat classrooms, two 65-seat classrooms, two hybrid technology classrooms, Ph.D. student office space, and various breakout and meeting spaces. It will also include a large event space, courtyard enclosure and cafe, along with the rework of the West Quad landscape.

Construction is slated to begin in May 2024 and expected to reach completion in February 2026.

For further information please contact:
 Peggy Cook, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 (513) 222 5310
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-building-at-rice-university-in-houston--texas--usa--for-usd-48m--about-sek-500m,c3976144

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3976144/2787020.pdf

20240510 US expansion University

SOURCE Skanska

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.