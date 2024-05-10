Anzeige
10.05.2024
Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS held on 9 May 2024 adopted the following decisions:

  1. To approve the annual report of Arco Vara AS for 2023.
  2. To allocate the net profit for the year ended on 31 December 2023 in the amount of 3,550 thousand EUR to retained earnings.

To pay dividends to the shareholders 0.06 euros per share. The dividend will be paid out in 4 instalments as follows:

  • 0.02 euros per share will be paid to the shareholders on 13 June 2024 by transfer to the shareholder's bank account. The list of shareholders entitled to respective dividends (record date) shall be fixed on 6 June 2024.
  • 0.01.euros per share will be paid to the shareholders on 13 September 2024 by transfer to the shareholder's bank account. The respective dividend record date is on 6 September 2024.
  • 0.02 euros per share will be paid to the shareholders on 13 December 2024 by transfer to the shareholder's bank account. The respective dividend record date is on 6 December 2024.
  • 0.01 euros per share will be paid to the shareholders on 13 March 2025 by transfer to the shareholder's bank account. The respective dividend record date is on 6 March 2025.
  1. The Management Board in accordance with the Supervisory Board proposes to the shareholders to appoint an auditor for three years and appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ as the auditor. To pay the auditor for auditing the annual report of Arco Vara AS for 2024, 2025 and 2026 according to the agreement concluded between Arco Vara AS and KPMG Baltics OÜ.

Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS
Taking into account that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends (record date) shall be fixed on the following dates:

  • 6 June 2024
  • 6 September 2024
  • 6 December 2024
  • 6 March 2025.

Arco Vara AS hereby informs that the respective dividend payment ex-dates are the following:

  • 5 June 2024
  • 5 September 2024
  • 5 December 2024
  • 5 March 2025.

Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 6144 630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com


