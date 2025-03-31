Anzeige
WKN: A0MUFV | ISIN: EE3100034653 | Ticker-Symbol: AV1
Frankfurt
31.03.25
08:04 Uhr
Arco Vara AS CFO changes

Finanznachrichten News

Arco Vara CFO Tiina Malm is leaving Arco Vara and board member Kristina Mustonen has started the search for a new CFO for the company.

Tiina Malm, who joined Arco Vara in 2017 and was elected CFO of the group in 2020, commented on her resignation: "I want to take the greatest luxury and courage of my life and take a break from my career. I have no previous experience of taking a long vacation and I cannot yet predict how long I would enjoy being away from work, but I am looking forward to the next life change with excitement."

The new CFO will take over management at the latest from the end of May.

Tiina Malm is a member of the board of Arco Vara AS subsidiaries Arco Tarc OÜ, Arcojärve OÜ, Arco Spordi OÜ, Kerberon OÜ, Kodulahe Kvartal OÜ and Kodukalda OÜ, which is subject to change in the coming months.

Kristina Mustonen
Member of the Board

Arco Vara AS
+372 6144 630
kristina.mustonen@arcovara.com


