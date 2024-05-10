Chain of Custody Certification guarantees customers full supply chain transparency on sustainable wood sourcing

FSC® is the most rigorous international standard for responsible forestry

Woodspin, the exclusive producer and distributor of wood-based SPINNOVA® fibre, has obtained Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) Chain of Custody certification. This recognizes that wood used by Woodspin for its manufacturing can be fully traced from its origin to the final fibre product, providing its customers with the assurance of sustainable sourcing.

Woodspin is a 50/50 joint venture between Suzano, the world's largest hardwood pulp producer, and Spinnova, an innovative Finnish materials technology company. Woodspin uses responsibly grown eucalyptus hardwood planted, harvested, and sourced by Suzano on farms in Brazil. Suzano is the world's largest eucalyptus grower and manages 26,000 km2 of land, of which 40 percent is set aside for permanent conservation.

FSC® is renowned as the most rigorous international standard for responsible forestry. FSC® certification ensures that a forest is being managed in a way that preserves biological diversity and benefits the lives of local people and workers while ensuring it sustains economic viability.

Woodspin produces the unique, wood-based SPINNOVA® fibre without harmful chemicals or pollution. SPINNOVAfibre has a 74 percent smaller life cycle carbon footprint and 98 percent less water consumption than conventional cotton.* The exclusive use of Suzano's eucalyptus-based raw materials enables Woodspin to guarantee end-to-end traceability while remaining committed to zero deforestation and upholding comprehensive ethical and sustainable practices.

Jari Aittakari, Sales Director at Woodspin, said:

"Consumers and stakeholders at every stage of the textiles value chain deserve to know the origin of the products they buy, that these have been ethically produced, and that the materials used to make them have been sustainably sourced.

We recognize that the demand for supply chain transparency is increasing. This FSC® certification demonstrates to our partners be that brands or producers that Woodspin's SPINNOVA® fibre is produced to the highest standard, from farm to fibre, without compromise."

Fabian Farkas, Chief Markets Officer at FSC® International, said:

"As the forestry sector continues to push boundaries through innovation, key players are increasingly recognizing FSC® as the solution provider for responsible sourcing. Woodspin's FSC® Chain of Custody certification is such a significant milestone, paving the way for a more sustainable and scalable textile fibre production and ultimately a fossil fuel-free world."

This certification follows the 2023 opening of Woodspin's first facility producing wood-based SPINNOVAfibre in Jyväskylä, Finland. This plant produces biodegradable textile fibres, enabling garments with hand feel close to the natural fibres made responsively from trees. Woodspin's modern facility uses Spinnova's fibre technology, which is designed to produce zero waste. It uses an advanced energy recovery system to recycle its only by-product surplus heat which can be reused in a local heating network.

The wood-based SPINNOVAfibre is already being used by global fashion brands such as adidas and Bestseller.

About Woodspin

Woodspin is the exclusive producer and seller of wood-based SPINNOVA® fibre, a sustainable, recyclable, material made from trees. Woodspin is a 50/50 joint venture between the world's largest hardwood pulp producer, Suzano, and Spinnova, an innovative Finnish materials technology company. Woodspin's unique product fuses the responsibly-grown eucalyptus hardwood of Suzano with the pioneering technology of Spinnova. In our process we use radically less water and fewer CO2 emissions than alternative fibres, requiring no harmful chemicals, and leaving no waste by-products. http://woodspin.com/

About FSC ®

FSC® is a non-profit organization that provides a proven sustainable forest management solution. Currently, over 150 million hectares of forest worldwide is certified according to FSC® standards. It is widely regarded as the most rigorous forest certification system among NGOs, consumers, and businesses alike to tackle today's deforestation, climate, and biodiversity challenges. The FSC® forest management standard is based on ten core principles designed to address a broad range of environmental, social and economic factors. FSC's "check tree" label is found on millions of forest-based products and verifies that they are sustainably sourced, from forest to consumer. www.fsc.org.

About SPINNOVA Sustainable textile materials, naturally

Spinnova transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed breakthrough patented technology for making textile fibre out of wood or waste, such as leather, textile or agricultural waste, without harmful chemicals. The SPINNOVA® fibre creates zero waste, and its CO2 emissions and water consumption are minimal. SPINNOVA® fibre is biodegradable and recyclable.

Spinnova is committed to using only sustainable raw materials such as FSC certified wood and waste. SPINNOVA® fibre is produced without harmful or complex chemical processes, and has the touch and feel of natural fibres such as cotton and linen. Spinnova has received awards from Fast Company, ISPO, Scandinavian Outdoor, ANDAM, Monocle and Marie Claire UK.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

SPINNOVA® home: www.spinnova.com

Corporate IR site: www.spinnovagroup.com

About Suzano

Suzano is the world's largest producer of market pulp. Our responsibly grown raw materials are used in products reaching over two billion people in more than 100 countries, including tissue and toilet paper, books, printing and writing paper, diapers and period products, packaging, textiles, and a range of innovative applications that can replace products made from fossil fuels.

Our pulp is made using biomass produced from farmed eucalyptus trees, offering a biodegradable, renewable and recyclable raw material for consumer and industrial use. We plant 1.2 million trees a day and only harvest what we plant. We manage around 26,000 km2 of land and around 40% of this is protected for permanent conservation, with a zero deforestation policy across all of our operations.

Suzano's history goes back over 100 years. We are listed on the B3 stock exchange in Brazil (SUZB3) and the NYSE (SUZ) in the United States. Learn more at: www.suzano.com.br/en.

Disclaimer

*CO2e emission comparison is based on a projected product carbon footprint conducted by a third-party expert following the ISO 14067:2018 standard. Ecoinvent database has been used as the source for global average CO2e emissions of conventional cotton. Water consumption comparison is based on a projected, screening Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) conducted by a third-party expert. Both comparisons include raw material supply, transportation of raw materials, and manufacturing of the product (cradle-to-gate).

