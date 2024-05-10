Ares Management Corporation to Host Investor Day on May 21, 2024

Live Video Stream to Begin at 8:00 a.m. ET

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 via a live video stream. During the event, members of Ares' senior leadership team will provide an update on the firm's businesses, growth strategy and outlook. The presentation will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To register for the event and to access the Investor Day presentation and live video stream, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at ir.aresmgmt.com. A replay of the event will also be made available on the Investor Resources section of the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $428 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,900 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Investors:

Greg Mason

or

Carl Drake

irares@aresmgmt.com

+1-888-818-5298

Media:

media@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Management Corporation

