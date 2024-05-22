Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
Mit dieser Aktie könntest Du von der Cannabis-Legalisierungswelle profitieren!
Ares Management Corporation to Present at Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Michael Arougheti, is scheduled to present at Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 2:30 pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at ir.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2024, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $428 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,900 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Investors:

Greg Mason
or
Carl Drake
irares@aresmgmt.com
+1-888-818-5298

SOURCE: Ares Management Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

