

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$4.60 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$3.13 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 60.9% to $3.75 million from $9.59 million last year.



Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$4.60 Mln. vs. -$3.13 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.06 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.75 Mln vs. $9.59 Mln last year.



