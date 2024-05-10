

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including utility vehicles or UTVs and snowmobiles, as well as electric wall ovens, spin swivel chairs, toy pinwheels, and children's nightgowns citing various reasons.



Augusta, Georgia-based Textron Specialized Vehicles is recalling Prowler Pro and Tracker UTVs citing fire risk, as well as Arctic Cat Model Year 2024 Catalyst Snowmobiles citing risk of crash.



Further, Reno, Nevada-based ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is calling back Built-In Electric Wall Ovens due to impact injury hazard, while Trademango Solutions Inc., dba Article, of Canada is recalling Spin Swivel Chairs citing risk of fall.



The recalls also include La Mirada, California-based Cotton On USA Inc.'s Toy Pinwheels citing choking hazard and China-based Zegoo Home's Children's Nightgowns sold exclusively on Amazon.com due to burn hazard and violation of federal flammability standards.



In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product. Meanwhile, no refund or replacement will be provided for toy pinwheels as they were given away for free.



Textron UTVs



Textron has called back about 10,300 units of Prowler Pro and Tracker 800SX UTVs. In addition, about 1,000 were sold in Canada. The recall involves model years 2022 and 2023 Prowler Pro, Prowler Pro Crew, Tracker 800SX, and Tracker 800SX Crew utility vehicles. They were sold in various colors, including green, gray, red, fossil, and timber.



The vehicles, manufactured domestically, were sold at Arctic Cat and Tracker dealers nationwide, including Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, and independent dealerships from April 2021 through September 2023 for between $14,000 and $22,000.



According to the agency, the fuel tank cap does not fit correctly, causing a fuel leak around the filler neck, posing a fire hazard. The recall was initiated after the company received 48 reports of incidents of fuel leakage around the cap. However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled vehicles.



Textron Snowmobiles



Textron has also called back about 2,670 units of Arctic Cat Model Year 2024 Catalyst 600 snowmobiles. In addition, about 891 were sold in Canada.



The recall involves Arctic Cat snowmobiles with model names ZR, Riot, and Mountain, sold in various colors. The vehicles were manufactured in the U.S. and sold at Arctic Cat Dealers nationwide from September 2023 through April 2024 for between $13,800 and $16,100.



The snowmobiles' steering caps, which are used to hold the handlebar in place, can crack and cause the handlebars to become unstable, posing a crash hazard.



The firm has received 95 reports of incidents from dealers during initial snowmobile setups of steering caps cracking while being torqued. But, no injuries have been reported so far.



ZLINE's Electric Wall Ovens



Reno, Nevada-based ZLINE is recalling about 5,000 units of single-door and double-door built-in electric wall ovens.



The impacted model numbers include AWS-30, AWD-30, AWS-30-BS, AWD-30-BS, AWSS-30, and AWDS-30. The recalled ovens were sold in stainless steel and black stainless with a digital control at the top of the unit.



The serial numbers range between 207986920110001 and WOAR2112048400, and the manufacturing dates between November 2020 and December 2021 are shown as 20201101 through 20211231.



The were made in China and sold at Best Buy, Lowe's, The Home Depot and The Range Hood Store nationwide and online from December 2020 through September 2022 for between $1,900 and $3,950.



The agency noted that the oven door hinge can dislodge, releasing the spring, which can damage or break through the door trim, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.



The firm has received 95 reports of incidents of the door spring releasing or breaking through the top of the oven door. One minor injury has been reported.



Spin Swivel Chairs



Article's recall involves about 4,500 units of Spin Swivel Chairs. In addition, about 140 units were sold in Canada. The upholstered swivel chairs have gold-colored stainless steel swivel legs and were sold in ivory, gray, orange, and blue upholstery.



The chairs were made in Vietnam and sold exclusively online at article.com from July 2021 through June 2023 for about $700.



According to the agency, the swivel chair's base can break, posing a fall hazard. The firm has received 190 reports of the base of the swivel chair breaking, but no injuries have been reported so far.



Toy Pinwheels



Cotton On USA is recalling about 8,500 units of plastic toy pinwheels that were given away as a promotional item for free at Cotton On stores. The toy pinwheels are multi-colored and have 'KIDS' and 'COTTON ON' in white letters on the pinwheels.



They were manufactured in China and given away as promotional items at various Cotton On Kids Stores from April 2023 through January 2024 for free.



The pinwheel's fastener cap can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. There was one report of the fastener cap coming loose and being swallowed by a child.



Children's Nightgowns



China's Zegoo Home is recalling about 14,000 units of Zegoo-branded 100% cotton children's nightgowns sold in light pink, pink, and blue. They are short-sleeved, and have a double-lace layer at the collar with a small ribbon bow.



The nightgowns were manufactured in China and sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from April 2018 through January 2024 for between $13 and $17.



According to the agency, the children's nightgowns violate the flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. However, no injuries have been reported so far.



Further, China's SIORO has expanded the recall of children's robes to include about 5,000 units due to burn hazard and violation of federal flammability standards. About 950 children's robes were previously recalled in June 2021



The products were made in China and sold Exclusively on Amazon.com from November 2021 through July 2023 for between $20 and $27.



