

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Strong earnings updates from the corporate sector as well as renewed rate cut hopes triggered by the weaker-than-expected job market update from the U.S. helped bolster positive sentiment across world markets.



Meanwhile, markets wait for monetary policy cues from Fed speakers as well as the inflation update from China, late on Friday.



Wall Street Futures rose modestly. European benchmarks are trading strong, with major benchmarks touching all-time highs. Asian shares finished trading on a solidly positive note.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices gained as a higher demand outlook and the decline in inventories in the U.S. boosted sentiment. Gold jumped on weak labor market data from the U.S. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,519.00, up 0.33% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,233.50, up 0.37% Germany's DAX at 18,804.85, up 0.67% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,450.94, up 0.83% France's CAC 40 at 8,256.99, up 0.85% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,093.65, up 0.78% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,257.00, up 0.49% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,749.00, up 0.35% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,154.55, up 0.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,963.68, up 2.30%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0782, up 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.2530, up 0.07% USD/JPY at 155.72, up 0.17% AUD/USD at 0.6612, down 0.11% USD/CAD at 1.3685, up 0.07% Dollar Index at 105.28, up 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.453%, up 0.07% Germany at 2.4665%, down 1.22% France at 2.967%, down 1.26% U.K. at 4.1400%, down 0.10% Japan at 0.898%, down 1.32%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $84.34, up 0.55%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $79.78, up 0.66%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,380.50, up 1.72%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,905.52, up 2.93% Ethereum at $3,026.55, up 1.74% BNB at $593.06, down 0.28% Solana at $153.48, up 7.95% XRP at $0.5145, up 0.17%.



