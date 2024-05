BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is up over 108% at $9.30. AEye, Inc. (LIDR) is up over 35% at $1.60. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) is up over 33% at $5.10. WiSA Technologies, Inc. (WISA) is up over 24% at $3.77. Natera, Inc. (NTRA) is up over 20% at $114.98. Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) is up over 19% at $28.25. Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is up over 15% at $14.50. Inseego Corp. (INSG) is up over 15% at $4.43. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) is up over 13% at $7.88. SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is up over 13% at $5.41. Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) is up over 10% at $11.60.



In the Red



MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) is down over 67% at $4.72. Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) is down over 32% at $21.82. MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is down over 27% at $1.17. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) is down over 16% at $3.19. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) is down over 14% at $9.06. Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) is down over 14% at $1.35. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) is down over 14% at $1.07. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (GORV) is down over 13% at $3.40. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is down over 11% at $35.80. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is down over 10% at $4.20. NewGenIvf Group Limited (NIVF) is down over 9% at $1.30. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is down over 8% at $93.80. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (CPOP) is down over 8% at $2.84. indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) is down over 6% at $5.40.



