ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2024 | 15:26
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: The Journey to Carbon-Free Data Centers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Eric Alam, CEO of RPD Energy, and Chris Pennington, director of energy and sustainability for Iron Mountain, join co-host Mandi McReynolds on ESG Talk to discuss the journey to carbon-free data centers. Listen in as they explore the surging electricity demands of modern data centers and the decisions that led Iron Mountain to pursue 24x7 carbon-free energy.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
