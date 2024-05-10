Lightsource bp says it plans to develop a solar-plus-storage facility in Ireland. The proposed installation will feature a 57 MW solar array and a 54 MW energy storage system on an open grassland site in the eastern part of the country, providing enough energy for 21,300 homes and saving 32,600 tons of carbon emissions per year. Lightsource bp has outlined a proposal to fund, develop and build a 57 MW solar and 54 MW energy storage facility near Kells, County Meath, eastern Ireland. The proposed solar installation will provide enough renewable energy to power 21,300 homes, said the company. The ...

