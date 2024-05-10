

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Justice Department has filed suit against the State of Iowa challenging its immigration law.



Governor Kim Reynolds signed the Senate File 2340 bill, making illegal immigration a state crime in Iowa, last month.



The new measure has been questioned under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause and Foreign Commerce Clause, which assigns the federal government to regulate immigration and manage its international borders. Pursuant to this authority, Congress has established a comprehensive immigration framework governing the entry of non-citizens into the U.S. and the removal of non-citizens from the country.



Arguing that SF 2340 is preempted by federal law and violates the U.S. Constitution, the Justice Department seeks a declaration that the new state law is invalid and an order barring the Ohio state government from enforcing the law.



Senate File 2340 gives Iowa law enforcement officers the ability to charge people with an aggravated misdemeanor if they have been denied admission, deported or otherwise removed from the U.S., or if they currently have an order to leave the country.



Additionally, the law would require state judges to order the deportation of undocumented immigrants from the country.



In the complaint, the Justice Department argued that the new law impedes the federal government's ability to enforce entry and removal provisions of federal law and interferes with its conduct of foreign relations.



