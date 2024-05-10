Guangdong Electric Power Development (GDEP) has bought 118 MW of Trina Solar panels for $0. 12/W. It says it will use the modules for several solar projects in China's Shandong province. GDEP has completed its second round of PV module procurement tenders for 2024, obtaining 118 MW of n-type modules from Trina Solar in a single bidding segment. The winning bid was $14. 2 million, with a unit price of $0. 12/W. Trina Solar is set to supply its n-type Vertex series modules, featuring 210 mm silicon wafers, for a ground-mounted power projects spearheaded by GDEP in Dezhou, Shandong province. JTPV ...

