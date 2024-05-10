Trina Solar says its solar panel shipments reached 65. 21 GW in 2023. The Chinese module maker achieved a turnover of $15. 75 billion and a net profit of $768. 2 million in fiscal 2023, with an annual module production capacity of 95 GW by the end of December. Trina Solar said it recorded $15. 75 billion of revenue in 2023, up 33. 32% year on year. Its net profit rose 50. 26% to $768. 2 million. Its total PV module shipments reached 65. 21GW in 2023, up 51. 33% year on year. Its gross profit margin on module sales hit 15. 54%. By the end of March 2024, Trina Solar's cumulative global module shipments ...

