

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neuropathy, a debilitating medical condition that results in nerve damage and causes pain, weakness, numbness, or tingling in the hands and feet, is a widespread but often underdiagnosed ailment. A recent study published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, sheds light on the severity of the condition.



The study, which was conducted in collaboration between the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and Hurley Medical Center in Flint, reveals that over one-third of individuals with neuropathy experience sharp, prickling, or shock-like pain, leading to a higher likelihood of depression and a reduced quality of life.



Melissa A. Elafros, MD, Ph.D., of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and a member of the American Academy of Neurology, states that identifying and treating people with neuropathy is essential as individuals with this condition have an increased risk of premature death, even when other underlying health conditions are taken into account.



The study, which involved 169 participants from an outpatient internal medicine clinic in Flint, Michigan, found that 73% of the individuals had neuropathy, with 75% of them not previously diagnosed with the condition. Moreover, almost 60% of those with neuropathy reported experiencing pain.



The study underscores the critical need for improved interventions in diagnosing and managing neuropathy and addressing risk factors linked to the condition.



According to Dr. Vishakhadatta Mathur Kumaraswamy, an assistant professor of neurology and neuromuscular medicine at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine in Lexington, timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment are critical in managing neuropathy. Delay in treatment of the underlying cause of neuropathy may lead to incomplete recovery or permanent disability from weakness or gait imbalance. It also increases the chances of potentially preventable complications, such as falls, joint deformities, and non-healing wounds.



Therefore, early diagnosis and prompt treatment are essential in managing neuropathy, as any delay can result in unfavorable outcomes.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken