

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recently conducted study has revealed that an alarming number of Americans, approximately 90%, are at risk of developing Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) syndrome.



The risk of developing this syndrome is higher among older adults, men, and Black individuals, as per the study published in the JAMA on Wednesday.



The study, led by Dr. Rahul Aggarwal from Brigham and Women's Hospital at Harvard Medical School, has brought to light the newly identified CKM syndrome that comprises risk factors like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease. This syndrome affects crucial organs such as the heart, brain, liver, and kidneys.



The research has classified the CKM syndrome into four stages of disease.



Stage 1 has excess body fat and elevated blood sugar levels below the diabetic range, while Stage 2 is type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Stage 3 has heart and blood vessel issues without noticeable symptoms, and Stage 4, which is the final stage, features CKM risk factors and signs of heart disease like coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, or atrial fibrillation, with or without kidney failure.



The study, which analyzed health data from 10,762 adults in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, has revealed that the majority of the U.S. population is at risk of developing CKM syndrome.



The study has further shown that a significant number of Americans exhibit risk factors for CKM syndrome. Over 73% of Americans are overweight or obese, half of the population has high blood pressure, and over 38 million adults have been diagnosed with diabetes. Furthermore, 1 in 3 Americans have prediabetes, which is a concerning trend.



The study has highlighted that unhealthy lifestyle choices like poor diet, lack of physical activity, and inadequate sleep are common risk factors for CKM syndrome. Additionally, the study has highlighted that CKM syndrome disproportionately affects racial minority groups, particularly Black individuals.



