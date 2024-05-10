Anzeige
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
10.05.24
18:40 Uhr
127,55 Euro
-0,65
-0,51 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
10.05.2024
114 Leser
Yum! Brands: Atlanta Student Wins $25K Taco Bell Foundation Scholarship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2024 / Yum! Brands
Originally published by on FOX 5 Atlanta

An Atlanta high school senior's passion for helping others dealing with mental health issues just won her a major scholarship through the Taco Bell Foundation.

Continue reading here

Image courtesy of FOX 5 Atlanta

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
