

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut Canada offers the Cheeseburger Melt, urging burger fans to try it instead of their regular choice. On June 4, Big Burger Brand staff in Canada, wearing their uniforms, get a free Cheeseburger Melt at any Pizza Hut location.



Starting today, Canadians can enjoy the NEW Cheeseburger Melt for just C$9.99. It's loaded with beef, red onion, and bacon, topped with creamy Big Hut Sauce. Block, mute, and unfollow other burgers because this one will satisfy your cravings anytime, Pizza Hut Canada said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken