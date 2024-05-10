

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) apologized for its 'Crush' ad for its new iPad Pro model, after receiving wide negative feedback.



In a statement, Tor Myhren, Apple's VP of Marketing Communications, apologized for the ad's tone, stating that it missed the mark.



He emphasized 'Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it's incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we're sorry.'



Furthermore, as a result of the negative feedback, Apple decided not to broadcast the 'Crush' commercial on television. However, the ad remains accessible on their YouTube channel.



The 'Crush' advertisement featured a hydraulic press crushing various creative tools, including musical instruments, electronic equipment, arcade games, paint and brushes, computers, cameras, and more.



The message was aimed at portraying the iPad as a consolidation of all these tools into one device, capable of providing all the necessary means for creative expression. But it backfired as many creatives found the images wasteful and disrespectful to art, especially at a time when AI threatens to upend the creative industry.



