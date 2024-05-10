

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - During the Bloomberg Technology Summit, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) announced that it plans to launch a new mobile game store in July.



This store, which is yet to be given a name, will be introduced on web browsers instead of as a designated app.



Xbox president, Sarah Bond, disclosed that the company plans to include its first-party portfolio, which includes popular games such as Candy Crush and Minecraft, in the mobile store at its launch. Microsoft intends to invite other publishers to join the platform in the future.



According to Bond, the company's primary reason for launching the store initially on the web is to provide an accessible experience across all devices and countries, independent of the policies of closed ecosystem stores. Microsoft plans to expand the store later on. By avoiding an app-based launch, the company seeks to offer an alternative to Apple and Google, which levy a 30% fee on sales.



Microsoft first hinted at a mobile store in 2022 when it announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The store will initially showcase titles mainly from Activision Blizzard. Nevertheless, an Xbox spokesperson stated that this is just the first phase in Microsoft's endeavor to establish a trustworthy app store centered on gaming. While Microsoft intends to include third-party publishers in the future, they did not disclose a specific timeline for this expansion.



