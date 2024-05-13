

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release April figures for money stock, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The M2 money stock is expected to hold steady, higher by 2.5 percent.



New Zealand will see April results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in March, the index score was 47.5.



Australia will see April results for the indexes of business confidence and conditions from NAB; in March, their scores were +1 and +9, respectively.



Taiwan will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.51 percent on year - accelerating from 4.93 percent in the previous three months.



