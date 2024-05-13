

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Dupixent (dupilumab) as an add-on maintenance treatment for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis or CRSwNP, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi said in a statement.



The target action date for the FDA decision is September 15, 2024. Dupixent is currently approved as an add-on maintenance treatment for adults with CRSwNP whose disease is not adequately controlled.



Priority Review is granted to regulatory applications seeking approval for therapies that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of serious conditions.



If approved, Dupixent would be the first treatment in the U.S. indicated for adolescents aged 12-17 years with inadequately controlled CRSwNP, a condition driven in part by underlying type 2 inflammation that obstructs the sinuses and nasal passages and can lead to a loss of sense of smell, Regeneron said



Regeneron noted that current treatment options for adolescents with CRSwNP leave many patients with uncontrolled disease and often result in the recurrence of nasal polyps.



