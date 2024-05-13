

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF.PK) Monday reported net income of 56 billion yen for the first quarter, higher than 49.7 billion yen in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by continued strong demand for motorcycles in India and Brazil.



Revenue for the quarter increased 5.9 percent to 642.1 billion yen from 606.5 billion yen a year ago.



Yamaha Motor sold 1.23 million motorcycles in the quarter, compared with 1.27 million in the previous-year quarter.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed is full-year outlook. It continues to expect of revenue of 2,600.0 billion yen, and net income of 175.0 billion yen for the year.



