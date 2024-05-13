

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK) and AC Immune SA (ACIU) Monday said they have signed license agreement for Immune's active immunotherapies including ACI-24.060 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.



As per the terms of the agreement, Takeda will receive an exclusive option to license global rights to ACI-24.060, designed to delay or slow Alzheimer's disease progression.



AC Immune will receive an upfront payment of $100 million and be eligible to receive an option exercise fee and additional milestone payments of up to about $2.1 billion. Upon commercialization, AC Immune will be entitled to receive tiered double-digit royalties on sales.



ACI-24.060 is currently being investigated in the ABATE Phase 1b/2 trial in subjects with prodromal Alzheimer's disease and in adults with Down syndrome. After completing ABATE trial by AC Immune, Takeda would conduct further clinical developments of ACI-24.060. Takeda would also be responsible for all global regulatory activities as well as worldwide commercialization.



