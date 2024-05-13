

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has removed his long-time confidante Sergei Shoigu as defense minister, and replaced him with Andrey Belousov, who is an economist.



The economics graduate from Moscow State University is currently the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia.



Previously, he was an Economic Assistant to the Russian President and Minister of Economic Development.



Announcing the change, the Kremlin said the defense ministry needed to stay 'innovative.'



Shoigu, who has been the defense minister of one of the world's strongest ministries for more than a decade, will be appointed secretary of Russia's Security Council.



The surprise change of military leadership comes at a time Russia is paying a costly price for its more than two years long war against Ukraine.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken