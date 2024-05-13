Hardman & Co Research

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) | Wider operating company EBITDA margins in 2023 We reviewed NBPE's business model in our initiation, Co-investments generating superior performance . We noted the high-secular-growth and downside-resilient investee companies, the value added by GPs, the good co-investing cashflow and return profile and the value added by the NB. The 2023 results confirmed all these trends. The key numbers were i) NAV p/sh $28.07 (£22.02), ii) private portfolio +5.3% in 2023 on a constant currency basis, iii) EV/LTM EBITDA 14.9x, and iv) debt/EBITDA 5.3x. The portfolio company weighted average LTM growth in revenue and EBITDA was 11.4% and 15.2%, respectively, with margins widening despite market challenges. Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/nbpe-wider-operating-company-ebitda-margins-in-2023/ If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. To contact us: Hardman & Co

