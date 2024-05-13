

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The West's defense industrial base is accelerating, and is on course to outpace Russia's, according to a top U.S. Air Force General.



It's easy for an autocratic regime like Russia to accelerate their defense industrial base at the expense of its economy to continue its war in Ukraine, along with help from Iran and North Korea, said Lt. Gen. Steven L. Basham at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies event, 'Transatlantic Security After 75 Years of NATO'.



The West's defense industrial base is also accelerating, said the deputy commander, U.S. European Command.



'Make no mistake. It's picking up speed. It will continue to accelerate past the capability of Russia. The time that is being spent by Russia inside Ukraine is also time that we have to get our industrial base to where it needs to be,' Basham said.



'Russia, a country that used to pride [itself] as a defense exporter. [Now] they seem to be importing an awful lot of not only equipment, but also technology. And a lot of that technology is actually coming from China. The challenges that Russia faces in their own equipment, they're actually making up for by developing that relationship with China,' he added.



The U.S., its allies and partners are becoming stronger and are standing up to Russia's aggression, he said, noting Finland and Sweden's recent accession into NATO.



Basham spoke of the importance of defending NATO, saying, 'Make no mistake. No matter how this ends in Ukraine, Russia will not stop with Ukraine unless they're stopped in Ukraine.'



