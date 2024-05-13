Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: A0B6RZ | ISIN: LT0000111676
13.05.2024 | 15:22
Flushing the orderbook of Pieno Žvaigždes AB shares

On April 30, 2024 annual general meeting of Pieno Žvaigždes AB decided to pay
out dividends of 0.14 EUR per share. The ex-date is May 14, 2024 (from that
date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends). 

According to INET Nordic Market Model Document and taking into account the
dividend amount per share, Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush the order book of
Pieno Žvaigždes AB shares at the end of May 13, 2024 trading session. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
