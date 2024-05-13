Flushing the orderbook of Pieno Žvaigždes AB shares

On April 30, 2024 annual general meeting of Pieno Žvaigždes AB decided to pay out dividends of 0.14 EUR per share. The ex-date is May 14, 2024 (from that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends). According to INET Nordic Market Model Document and taking into account the dividend amount per share, Nasdaq Vilnius decided to flush the order book of Pieno Žvaigždes AB shares at the end of May 13, 2024 trading session. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.