

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HOCHTIEF A G (HOCFF.PK) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at Euro132.842 million, or Euro1.77 per share. This compares with Euro127.525 million, or Euro1.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to Euro6.756 billion from Euro6.189 billion last year.



HOCHTIEF A G earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): Euro132.842 Mln. vs. Euro127.525 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro1.77 vs. Euro1.70 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro6.756 Bln vs. Euro6.189 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

