

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI has launched a new artificial intelligence large language model called GPT-4o, an update of GPT-4 model, for free.



During a live stream, the company's CTO Mira Murati said that the latest model improves 'capabilities across text, vision, and audio.'



'This is the first time that we are really making a huge step forward when it comes to the ease of use,' she continued. 'This interaction becomes much more natural and far, far easier.'



GPT-4o, where o stands for omni, would also effectively work as a virtual assistant too, responding in real time and offering solutions along with its improved ability to handle 50 different languages with speed and quality.



'We're looking at the future of our interaction between ourselves and the machines, and we think that GPT-4o is really shifting that paradigm,' Murati said.



The latest product, costing half of GPT-4 Turbo, will be released over the upcoming weeks, Murati confirmed.



'Our team has been hard at work building in mitigation against misuse,' Murati said. 'We continue to work with stakeholders.'



Hinting about future product announcements, Murati said, 'Soon we'll be updating you on our progress toward the next big thing.'



The news comes a day ahead of Alphabet, Inc (GOOG)-owned Google's I/O developer conference, where the latter was to announce the upcoming Gemini AI models.



