

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):



Earnings: $0.11 million in Q1 vs. -$1.23 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.01 in Q1 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 million or $0.11 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $6.01 million in Q1 vs. $4.18 million in the same period last year.



