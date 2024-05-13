

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$30.47 million, or -$1.31 per share. This compares with -$40.65 million, or -$1.89 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$30.47 Mln. vs. -$40.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.31 vs. -$1.89 last year.



