

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in April, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - accelerating from 0.2 percent in March.



On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent - unchanged from the previous month following an upward revision from 0.8 percent.



Export prices were up 0.4 percent on month and 1.3 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 0.1 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year.



