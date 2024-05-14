

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), a wind turbine manufacturer, Tuesday reported net loss of 13.1 million euros for the first quarter, significantly narrower than 214.8 million euros loss in the comparable quarter last year, primarily helped by growth in sales.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA for the quarter was 52.1 million euros compared with a loss of 114.9 million euros last year.



Sales for the first quarter increased 29.3 percent to 1.574 billion euros from 1.217 billion euros in the previous year.



Order intake excluding the Service segment grew to 1.765 billion euros from 917 million euros.



Looking ahead, Jose Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group said, 'After several years of high volatility and fluctuations, we now expect a more stable earnings and margin trend over the course of the year.'



