

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland-based healthcare business Lonza Group AG (LZAGF) on Tuesday confirmed its outlook for 2024 at flat sales growth in CER and Core EBITDA margin of high 20s. Sales in the second half of 2024 are expected to be solid, reflecting the timing of batch releases.



In its quarterly qualitative update, Lonza had reported a softer first quarter, with performance across the first half expected to align with the full-year 2024 trajectory.



The company also said that its key growth projects were progressing in line with plan. Operations are expected to commence at the large-scale Mammalian drug substance and highly potent API facilities in Visp in the fourth quarter of 2024. Construction is also on track at the large-scale commercial drug product facility in Stein.



