

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors Ltd. (ISUZY.PK) Tuesday reported net income of 176.442 billion yen or 229.92 yen per share for the full year, higher than 151.743 billion euros or 195.75 yen per share in the previous year, primarily due to price realization, cost reduction activities and growth in revenue from after sales business.



Sales for the year improved 6 percent to 3,386.676 billion yen from 3,195.537 billion yen last year.



Revenue from after sales business increased to 551 billion yen from 517 billion yen, while vehicle sales declined to 666,000 from 771,000 a year ago.



The company said its full-year dividend of 92 yen per share is 6 yen per share higher than its forecast in February.



Looking forward to fiscal 2025, the company expects a decrease in profits due to reduced demand. It sees net income of 160 billion yen on sales of 3,350 billion yen for the year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken