

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $8.27 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $6.82 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $139.39 million from $142.24 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $8.27 Mln. vs. $6.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $139.39 Mln vs. $142.24 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: Confirmed $605 mln



