Japanese brand takes advantage of BigCommerce's open partner-centric platform and multi-storefront functionality to support MUJI's European online stores as part of its new long-term growth plan

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), an open SaaS, composable ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brand and retailers, today announced that Japanese fashion and lifestyle brand MUJI has launched new online storefronts on the BigCommerce platform to power its European growth.

With more than 1,000 physical stores around the world, MUJI sells over 7,000 Japanese-influenced items ranging from clothing to household goods to food and even houses. In Europe, MUJI operates physical stores in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Finland, and online stores that ship to 15 European countries.

"We have an ambitious growth plan in Europe, and we needed a platform to replace our outdated system and provide immediate access to industry-leading technology," said Chuan Huang, head of ecommerce for MUJI Europe. "BigCommerce quickly emerged as our best option because of its total cost of ownership, fast deployment, platform agility and flexibility to future-proof our operations. We are already seeing improvements in traffic and conversions since our launch on BigCommerce."

Working closely with London-based ecommerce agency GPMD, MUJI launched new online stores in five key markets the UK, France, Germany/Austria, Italy, Spain/Portugal plus an additional store for the rest of Europe. Each of the instances features localised languages, catalogues, pricing, categories, delivery methods and payments. This structure enables MUJI to add new markets easily in the future.

"We're honoured to be chosen as MUJI's strategic partner in helping this world-class brand achieve its next level of ecommerce growth," said Mark Slocock, CEO of GPMD. "With this project, we're proud to have built a strong foundation and seamless customer experience for MUJI, leveraging the capabilities of BigCommerce alongside a powerful tech stack."

Launching on BigCommerce also allows for fast and seamless integration of new features and tools, as well as optimising conversions and user experience. With its extensive APIs and app store, BigCommerce gives MUJI access to popular third-party plug-ins that can be switched on quickly to enhance store features and customer experience. MUJI is currently taking advantage of BigCommerce's open SaaS platform and partner-centric approach to feature integrations with Adyen, PayPal, Klevu and Klaviyo.

"At Klevu, we are pioneers in the field of AI-powered e-commerce search and discovery technology, and we are excited to bring our latest innovations to MUJI, one of our newest shared enterprise clients with BigCommerce," said Nilay Oza, co-founder and CEO of Klevu. "By integrating our advanced AI search and discovery software into their online store, MUJI can now deliver highly personalised product discovery experiences to customers online, creating a seamless and engaging shopping experience. Our cutting-edge technology is designed to evolve with MUJI's business, ensuring they have access to the latest AI-powered features to stay ahead of the game."

"MUJI, our latest established high street brand, is a great example of a customer taking advantage of BigCommerce's native functionality and our strong partner ecosystem to help it achieve its growth plans," said Mark Adams, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce. "Our open SaaS, composable platform gives enterprise retailers the ability to integrate their chosen tech stack and optimise their stores to create bespoke customer experiences with the scalability and flexibility to support future growth. We look forward to supporting them as they continue to scale."

MUJI is the latest in a series of lifestyle and apparel merchants to choose BigCommerce, including Badgley Mischka, Rohan and White Stuff. For more information on BigCommerce's ecommerce solutions for fashion and apparel, click here.

