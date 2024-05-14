Chilean Cobalt Corp. Announces Creation of Advisorsy Board

BERWYN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2024 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("C3" or the "Company"), a US-based and US-listed critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera, cobalt-copper project is pleased to announce the creation of the Advisory Board, which will advise C3's Board of Directors and Management Team on issues related to their respective areas of expertise. Concurrent with this, C3 has appointed three new Advisors to its team: Stephanie Ashton, an experienced mining entrepreneur and corporate advisor with global experience, including focus on Chile; Matt Korot, an environmental and sustainability expert with focus on waste management and responsible project management; and Michael Zehr, a government affairs strategist and consultant with focus on energy and critical minerals issues.

About Stephanie Ashton

Ms. Ashton has over 27 years in exploration and development of mining projects in North America, Latin America, Central Asia & Eastern Europe. She has performed key roles as co-founder, shareholder, and in the business development and financing of a dozen junior exploration companies, one diamond drilling services company (Chile/Argentina), and a Santiago-based law firm specialized in natural resources. She has served on boards of junior mining companies, has an extensive network in the mineral sector, which includes technical people, service providers, projects, and financing sources. She was a regular contributor to the magazine, Minería Chilena between 2009-2015. Her experience, entrepreneurial drive, and ability to communicate fluently in Spanish, French, and English are highly valued as an Advisor. She holds a Graduate Diploma in Mineral Economics from the Universidad de Chile, a Diploma in International Legal and Tax Strategy from HEC Paris, and a BSc in International Business from California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo.

About Matt Korot

Matt Korot brings 30 years of experience in the sustainability field, primarily leading high-visibility and customer-oriented programs for the public sector. His deepest areas of expertise are in waste management and the circular economy, and he has also led programs for business and government operations to advance water conservation, energy efficiency and renewable energy use. He is versed in issues of social sustainability, such as living wages and benefits, and workforce equity for underrepresented communities. Matt has extensive experience collaborating with the private sector, from small businesses to the largest waste management companies in the US. He's formed funding partnerships with utilities and state government agencies, managed an EPA-funded technical assistance program, and created and implemented an environmental and social equity-oriented grant program. He's a former board member of SOLVE, one of the most well-known environmental and community involvement organizations in Oregon. Matt holds an MA from The George Washington University and a BA from McGill University.

About Michael Zehr

Michael Zehr is the founder of Capital City Ventures, a Washington, DC based strategic consulting firm that provides business development and public affairs services for companies operating in the energy sector. Zehr has over two decades of experience working as a senior policy and government affairs advisor providing guidance and counsel to elected officials, trade associations, and businesses. He works with clients to provide legislative and regulatory monitoring, strategic guidance on engagement, and development of beneficial partnerships to advance clients' interests. Prior to working in the private sector, Zehr served as a senior policy advisor in the U.S. Senate, where he served on the staffs of four U.S. Senators, including U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell. A procedural and legislative strategist, Michael specializes in developing legislative proposals and advocacy plans dealing with complicated and politically sensitive initiatives. Zehr holds a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, a Master of Science degree in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Virginia.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. ("C3") is a US-based and US-listed critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera, cobalt-copper project, located in the past-producing San Juan District in northern Chile, one of the world's few primary cobalt districts known globally. C3 has a deliberate focus on building a dynamic and sustainable business with an emphasis on applying leading environmental stewardship, social engagement, and corporate governance practices to its strategy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results) and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and other similar expressions. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors not within the control of the company. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

