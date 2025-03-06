Chilean Cobalt Corp.: Chilean Cobalt Corporation Names Dr. Lawrence W. Snee as Executive Vice President of Exploration

Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("Chilean Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Lawrence W. Snee as its new Executive Vice President of Exploration.

In this role, Dr. Snee is expected to be a key member of the leadership team, responsible for developing and executing Chilean Cobalt's exploration activities, leading efforts from generative greenfield to advanced-stage exploration, and near-mine resource expansion, while contributing to the overall corporate strategic plan.

Dr. Snee has served as a Technical Advisor at Chilean Cobalt since November 2023. He is a Certified Professional Geologist and Qualified Person with over 40 years of global experience as a specialist in field geology, mineral resources, petrology, geochemistry, isotope geology, structural geology, tectonics, economic geology, and the geology of world gemstone deposits. Dr. Snee previously served as Geological Director for John T. Boyd Company, Exploration Manager for Crest International Investments, and VP of Exploration and Executive Director for Central Asian Minerals and Resources. From 1974 to 2006, he was a Research Scientist and Team Chief Scientist at the US Geological Survey (USGS), where he was a manager of over 100 scientists, technicians, and administrative personnel, including serving as the Chief Scientist for the National Cooperative Geologic Mapping Team in Lakewood, CO. Dr. Snee has over 300 publications covering a wide range of geologic subjects. He has done geological consulting in the U.S., Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Egypt, Chile, China, Colombia, Guatemala, Brazil, Mexico, and southeastern Europe. He has supervised more than 50 graduate students, both U.S. and foreign, and he has hosted two Fulbright Fellows from Pakistan.

Dr. Snee holds a PhD and MS in Geology from The Ohio State University and a BS in Geology, Biology, and Chemistry from Florida State University.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. is a US-based and US-listed critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera cobalt-copper project, located in the past-producing San Juan District in northern Chile, one of the world's few primary cobalt districts known globally. Chilean Cobalt has a deliberate focus on building a dynamic and sustainable business with an emphasis on applying leading environmental stewardship, social engagement, and corporate governance practices to its strategy.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions (such as those relating to future business or financial results), and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. You can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan", and other similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other, statements the Company makes regarding ability to establish "Proven" or "Probable" Reserves, as defined by the SEC under Industry Guide 7, through the completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study for the minerals that the Company seeks to produce and the inherent risks of mining exploration, development, and processing operations that may negatively impact the business. Consequently, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements because of certain factors not within the control of the Company. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

