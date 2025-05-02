Chilean Cobalt Corp. Announces Re-Election of Directors

Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("Chilean Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's shareholders have consented to the re-election of Geraldine Barnuevo, Fiona Clouder, Greg Levinson, and Andy Sloop for continuing three-year terms. Chairman and CEO, Duncan T. Blount, was not up for re-election in this calendar year.

Chilean Cobalt's Board of Directors would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support and active engagement. The Company's capable Board possesses the experience and skills required to continue developing and executing Chilean Cobalt's strategy, and in delivering shareholder value.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. ("Chilean Cobalt") is a US-based and US-listed critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera cobalt-copper project, located in the past-producing San Juan District in northern Chile, one of the world's few primary cobalt districts known globally. Chilean Cobalt has a deliberate focus on building a dynamic and sustainable business with an emphasis on applying leading environmental stewardship, social engagement, and corporate governance practices to its strategy.

