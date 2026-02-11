Chilean Cobalt Corp. Commences Earn-In Work Program at NeoRe Rare Earth Project in Southern Chile

BERWYN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2026 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("Chilean Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the initial work program under the binding earn-in and option agreement (the "Agreement") with NeoRe SpA, a privately-held Chilean company (together, with its subsidiaries, "NeoRe"), previously announced on January 14, 2026.

The initial phase represents Tranche 1 of the earn-in structure and has been jointly approved by Chilean Cobalt and NeoRe. The program is designed to systematically advance the NeoRe Project (the "Project") through early-stage technical evaluation, including the compilation of geological and assay data under industry-standard QA/QC protocols, development of a preliminary geological model, and an initial assessment of mineral continuity and overall project potential.

NeoRe completed the recruitment and mobilization of its core geology and exploration team during December 2025, enabling the formal launch of on-site activities. Drilling is now underway, with the first 60 meters completed. Preliminary geological observations indicated encouraging Total Rare Earth Element ("TREE") signatures, with laboratory assay results pending.

In January 2026, NeoRe significantly expanded its land position through the acquisition of approximately 1,500 hectares of additional exploration tenements, increasing the total project area to nearly 5,750 hectares. Early surface sampling across the newly acquired areas, subject to preliminary analytical review, returned rare earth concentrations exceeding 500 ppm, further reinforcing the geological potential of the broader project area and supporting continued exploration.

Chilean Cobalt has also completed the first transfer of committed funds to NeoRe, in accordance with the Agreement. This milestone reflects tangible progress under the earn-in strategy and supports the acceleration of exploration and technical work programs.

In parallel, NeoRe advanced the legal formation of REES (Rare Earth Engineering & Science Corporation), a dedicated platform for rare earth process development and applied research. REES is being developed in collaboration with the University of Concepción, with operations expected to commence between April and May 2026. The initiative is focused on advancing lower-impact, more sustainable rare earth extraction technologies for potential deployment in Chile and international markets. This work is supported by NeoRe's recent award by Corfo, the Chilean Economic Development Agency, which granted approximately $4 million to support the development and pilot testing of NeoRe's proprietary rare earth extraction, separation, and processing technologies.



Collectively, these milestones reflect strong early execution across exploration, land consolidation, funding, and technology development, supporting continued technical and ESG diligence in advancing a resilient and responsible rare earth development plan.

Upon completion of the Tranche 1 work program, Chilean Cobalt will earn a 1% NSR and may elect to proceed to Tranche 2, which is expected to include the preparation of a third-party verified Mineral Resource Estimate, metallurgical test work, and a scoping-level technical, economic, and ESG assessment, potentially culminating in a scoping-level Preliminary Economic Assessment or equivalent study.

Subject to the successful completion of Tranches 1 and 2, Chilean Cobalt will have the option to acquire 100% of NeoRe in exchange for 6,000,000 common shares of Chilean Cobalt, as previously disclosed. If exercised, the parties would enter into a definitive agreement governing final transaction terms, governance, and customary conditions.

The current work program also supports evaluation of a potential fast-track development strategy, including a modular production ramp-up, with initial production targeted as early as mid-2027, subject to technical, regulatory, and market conditions.

Concurrently, Chilean Cobalt and NeoRe have initiated engagement with potential processing groups, offtake partners, and strategic counterparties, with a particular focus on downstream processing and customer relationships in the United States. These engagements are expected to continue throughout the earn-in period and are intended to support future development, funding, and commercialization pathways.

"We are excited to formally launch the earn-in program and encouraged by the pace of execution across exploration, land expansion, and technical initiatives, supported by meaningful Chilean government backing through Corfo," said Duncan T. Blount, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chilean Cobalt. "These early developments reinforce our view that NeoRe represents compelling optionality with the potential to become a strategically significant rare earth asset, advanced through a disciplined, phased, and responsible development approach."

Any definitive acquisition agreement, if completed, will include customary conditions precedent, termination rights, and a jointly developed sustainability and community engagement framework, consistent with Chilean regulatory requirements and industry best practices.

