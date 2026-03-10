Chilean Cobalt Corp. Announces Appointment of Paul Smith to the Advisory Board

BERWYN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Chilean Cobalt Corp. (OTCQB:COBA) ("Chilean Cobalt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Smith to its Advisory Board. Paul is an experienced resource sector executive and investor.

The addition of Paul to the Advisory Board reflects the Company's continued focus on strengthening its strategic and commercial expertise as it advances development of the La Cobaltera and El Cofre projects, as well as the continued earn-in work program at the NeoRe Rare Earth Project. Paul's extensive experience in the global mining sector, including leadership in major capital markets and mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") transactions, is expected to provide valuable strategic perspective as Chilean Cobalt evaluates development pathways, financing alternatives, and broader growth opportunities within the critical minerals supply chain in the Americas.

In the past 15 years, Paul has led in excess of USD $100 billion of capital raisings and M&A. Most recently, he was Chairman of Solgold plc, where he oversaw its $1.1 billion sale to JXCC. Paul is currently a Non-Executive Director of Echion Technologies and Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL). He is also a founding partner of Energy Reach Partners, which advises and invests in companies involved in the production and processing of critical minerals.

Paul was previously the Head of Strategy at Glencore plc and a buy-side analyst at Marshall Wace Asset Management. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a graduate of Oxford University.

About Chilean Cobalt Corp.

Chilean Cobalt Corp. is a US-based critical minerals exploration and development company focused on the La Cobaltera cobalt-copper project in northern Chile, one of the world's few primary cobalt districts. Chilean Cobalt is committed to creating ecological and social value for all stakeholders; economic value for Chile and the Chilean communities in which it operates; and financial value for its shareholders.

