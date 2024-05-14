Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
13.05.24
08:00 Uhr
148,35 Euro
+0,50
+0,34 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,65145,3017:39
143,70145,1517:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.05.2024 | 17:10
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shareholders IMCD N.V. adopt all resolutions at AGM

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (14 May 2024, 17:00 hrs CEST) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that all resolutions proposed to the shareholders Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) held today were adopted. Turn-out was high, with almost 88% of shareholder represented.

The resolutions included adoption of the financial statements for the year 2023 and approval of the dividend proposal of EUR 2.24 per share in cash. The dividend calendar is as follows:

  • 16 May 2024 Ex-dividend date
  • 17 May 2024 Dividend record date
  • 21 May 2024 Dividend payment date

Further resolutions include the reappointment of Janus Smalbraak and Amy Hebert to the Supervisory Board, for a period of two and four years respectively. The 2023 Remuneration Report received support from shareholders with 77.65% of votes casted in favor of the report. Revised remuneration policies for the Management Board and Supervisory Board were adopted with 98.47% and 99.44% of votes casted in favor respectively.

Further details of the AGM, including all voting results, are available in the Investors' section of the Company's website here.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 14 May 2024, 17:00 CEST.

Attachments

  • PR_IMCD shareholders adopt all resolutions at AGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5bd3a491-f74f-4fdb-bb4f-a2ca232b9488)
  • IMCD_logo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/095d5f05-c13c-4423-abf6-d7b235518c32)

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.