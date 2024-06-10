IMCD N.V.: IMCD Italy expands its Pharmaceuticals presence with the acquisition of Selechimica

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (10 June 2024) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD Italy has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Selechimica S.R.L. ("Selechimica"), an Italian distributor in the pharmaceutical industry.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Selechimica distributes an extensive portfolio of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). With 3 employees, Selechimica represents leading suppliers and generated a revenue of approximately EUR 5 million in the financial year that ended December 31, 2023.

"Selechimica is a valued distributor in the Italian API market. By acquiring Selechimica, IMCD will further strengthen its position in the Italian API market. We are eager to unlock the potential of this acquisition", comments Marco Madeddu, Managing Director IMCD Italy.

"This transaction provides exciting opportunities for Selechimica. IMCD's expertise, knowledge of the industry and resources will enable further expansion of the product portfolio and customer base", says Luca Pesce, Owner of Selechimica.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place end of June 2024.

