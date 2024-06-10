Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
5 Gründe jetzt nach den Weltklasse-Entdeckungen einzusteigen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
07.06.24
15:21 Uhr
140,40 Euro
-0,20
-0,14 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
139,45141,0007:33
139,45140,8007:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2024 07:10 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD Italy expands its Pharmaceuticals presence with the acquisition of Selechimica

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (10 June 2024) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD Italy has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Selechimica S.R.L. ("Selechimica"), an Italian distributor in the pharmaceutical industry.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Selechimica distributes an extensive portfolio of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). With 3 employees, Selechimica represents leading suppliers and generated a revenue of approximately EUR 5 million in the financial year that ended December 31, 2023.

"Selechimica is a valued distributor in the Italian API market. By acquiring Selechimica, IMCD will further strengthen its position in the Italian API market. We are eager to unlock the potential of this acquisition", comments Marco Madeddu, Managing Director IMCD Italy.

"This transaction provides exciting opportunities for Selechimica. IMCD's expertise, knowledge of the industry and resources will enable further expansion of the product portfolio and customer base", says Luca Pesce, Owner of Selechimica.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to take place end of June 2024.

Attached, the press release in PDF format and the main visual.

Attachments

  • PR_IMCD Italy expands its Pharmaceuticals presence with the acquisition of Selechimica (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/93319249-771f-48cc-b11c-c0883cf2c343)
  • IMCD_logo (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d44a5131-c1da-480d-be2b-bc93d831b993)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.